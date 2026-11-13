Patri Sarkar 1942 Trailer Launched in Ishwarpur; Marathi Historical Film to Release on November 20

Ishwarpur [India], November 12: The trailer and a special song from the upcoming Marathi historical film Patri Sarkar 1942 were unveiled at a grand event in Ishwarpur, Maharashtra. Based on the revolutionary struggle led by freedom fighter Krantisinh Nana Patil, the film is set to release in cinemas across Maharashtra on November 20.

The launch event witnessed the presence of the film’s cast and crew, special guests, media representatives and a large number of local film enthusiasts. The screening of the trailer generated excitement among the audience, with its powerful dialogues and patriotic presentation drawing attention.

The film explores an important chapter of India’s freedom movement, when Krantisinh Nana Patil and his fellow revolutionaries challenged British rule and established a parallel people’s government, popularly known as the Patri Sarkar.

Powerful Dialogues Make the Trailer Stand Out

The trailer presents the courage, determination and revolutionary spirit of those who fought against British rule. Several dialogues have emerged as highlights, including the call for the Indian tricolour to fly over British government offices and the declaration that Patri Sarkar represents the government of the people.

Another powerful dialogue refers to using the guerrilla warfare strategies associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to drive out British rule. These lines underline the film’s central theme of resistance, sacrifice and people’s participation in the freedom struggle.

With intense scenes and a patriotic background, the trailer offers a glimpse into the revolutionary movement and the efforts of those who challenged colonial authority.

Ankit Mohan’s Special Appearance Adds to the Event

Popular actor Ankit Mohan was among the major attractions at the trailer launch. He makes a special guest appearance in the film, and a high-energy song featuring him was also unveiled during the ceremony.

Speaking about his association with the project, Ankit Mohan expressed pride in being part of a film that brings an important chapter of Maharashtra’s history to the screen. He said the opportunity to be associated with the legacy and ideals of Krantisinh Nana Patil was a matter of immense pride.

The song received an enthusiastic response from the audience present at the event.

Upendra Limaye’s Voiceover and Powerful Ensemble Cast

Produced under the banner of Bhagirathi Motion Pictures, Patri Sarkar 1942 is produced by Vishal Govindrao Jadhav and written and directed by Manish Anusurkar.

National Award-winning actor Upendra Limaye lends his voice to the film through a special voiceover, adding another layer to its storytelling. Actor Anil Rabade portrays the central character of Krantisinh Nana Patil.

The supporting cast includes Anuradha Dhamane, Siddharth Badi, Shubham Gawai, Rashmi Salvi and Trupti Shedge, with Ankit Mohan appearing in a special role.

Patri Sarkar 1942 to Release Across Maharashtra on November 20

By bringing the story of Krantisinh Nana Patil and the parallel government movement to the big screen, Patri Sarkar 1942 aims to introduce audiences to a significant but lesser-known chapter of India’s revolutionary freedom struggle.

Following the trailer launch in Ishwarpur, anticipation is building ahead of its theatrical release. The Marathi historical film will arrive in cinemas across Maharashtra on November 20.