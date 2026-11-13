President Murmu Encourages Tribal Students to Dream Big and Become Future Job Creators

New Delhi, Nov 13: President of India Droupadi Murmu interacted with meritorious students from Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday. The interaction was organised by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs as part of Janjatiya Gaurav Pakhwada, which commemorates the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

Addressing the students, President Murmu encouraged them to aim high and work towards achieving their dreams with dedication, discipline and self-confidence. She highlighted the importance of providing quality education and equal opportunities to every section of society to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The President said that Eklavya Model Residential Schools are playing an important role in providing quality education to tribal students while helping them develop their talents and abilities. She noted that the equal representation of boys and girls in these schools reflects the country’s progress towards inclusive development.

She also encouraged students to use their education not only to build successful careers but also to create employment opportunities for others. She said that young people becoming job creators would strengthen inclusive growth and contribute to the country’s development.

President Murmu further advised students to stay informed about current affairs and developments taking place in India and across the world. She emphasised that awareness of important issues helps develop logical thinking and analytical skills.

She also urged students to share their knowledge about government welfare schemes and important developments with their families and communities whenever they visit their villages. Such efforts, she said, can benefit society and make education more meaningful.

The President’s interaction highlighted the importance of education, equal opportunities and youth participation in building an inclusive and developed India.