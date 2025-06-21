Peps Mattresses goes hyperlocal with quirky and relatable campaign

National, June 21th, 2025: Peps Industries, India’s leading spring mattress brand, has launched “Spring is King”, a multilingual TVC campaign that brings together authentic everyday humour and an emphatic storytelling to the science of great sleep that busts myths about mattresses. As part of the campaign, Peps has launched a series of 7 ads showcasing insightful everyday moments at home to educate consumers about the truths behind natural spring mattresses vs their current synthetic option.

The ads offer a memorable peek into how Peps Pocket Spring mattress, backed by unique Marvellous Middle Advantage, Zero Disturbance Technology, Individually adjusting, resilient Pocket Spring inner-transforms not just sleep but wellness.

In an age where sleep has become the ultimate luxury, Peps’ new campaign narrates catchy stories around the real hero of the bedroom: the mattress. The ads depict relatable everyday situations; The Peps couple who slept really well & now have to entertain their child who missed the school bus, the wife who wakes up when her well meaning husband accidentally wakes her up when he sits on the bed & the mattress disturbs her, and two friends joking around fake promises made by mattress companies. The humor, however, is not just for laughs, it gently nudges viewers to realise how mattress companies are fooling consumers with claims about new inventions.

The Peps campaign caters to various sleep-centric needs of consumers and positions Peps’ innovative range as the ultimate solution. From the mattress, which adjusts to the sleeping style and adapts to different body contours, to ensuring no more midnight nudges, discomfort, or sagging centers, each ad ends on a humorous and heartwarming note. It underlines the deeper message: the comfort of a great night’s sleep.

Mr. G. Shankar Ramm, CEO, Peps Industries, speaking about the campaign said, “At Peps, we believe sleep is deeply personal to every individual and undeniably one of the most crucial aspects of physical and mental wellness. Peps’ Spring mattresses are thoughtfully engineered for harmony, whether it’s couples, families, or pet lovers, catering to the diverse sleep needs of consumers across India. We have explored coir, foam, and everything in between, but I believe one thing firmly: for Indian sleepers, Spring is king. We are on a mission to “Bring Back Spring”. In our new campaign, to speak awareness around mattress tech, we have blended the beauty of individual comfort with the joy of collective humor. We’ve used laughter to make science relatable for consumers, showcasing how our spring mattresses adapt to each sleeper’s unique needs, ensuring a restful night’s sleep for all”

The campaign was conceptualised by Brand Consultant Renuka Jaypal in collaboration with Southern Specialist Film Makers Arabbhi Atiya & Avinash.