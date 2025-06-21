KRBL’s “Top-Class Choice” campaign for India Gate Basmati Rice redefines CTV engagement with NEXad’s interactive ad innovation

Mumbai, June 21th 2025: Leveraging Huella Services’ NEXad for an interactive Connected TV (CTV) campaign, KRBL, the world’s largest Basmati rice exporter, brought its “Top-Class Choice” positioning to life for its flagship product India Gate Basmati Rice with a high impact and user engaging campaign that outperformed industry benchmarks across major OEMs, OTTs, FAST channels, and STBs.

In the “Top-Class Choice” campaign, viewers were invited to interact with the creative, choosing between top-quality options, enhancing both recall and brand perception. Executed across 20 cities nationwide, the campaign garnered over 1.35 million impressions, 12.4K+ user interactions, and a remarkable 96.22% video completion rate—achieving an interaction rate of 0.90%, surpassing all industry benchmarks.

Commenting on the association, Kunal Sharma, Head of Marketing & Business Head – Modern Trade & E-commerce, KRBL, said: “At KRBL, we’ve always believed in staying ahead of the curve, and our ‘Only Top Class’ campaign truly embodies this vision. Partnering with NEXad and Huella enabled us to redefine CTV from just another viewing platform to an engaging and interactive touchpoint. Through real-time viewer interaction enabled by remote controls, we successfully created an innovative, seamless, and measurable brand experience directly on consumers’ TV screens. We’re proud to set a new benchmark for innovation in the CTV advertising space.” Mayura Nayak, Co-Founder and CRO, Huella Services, said: “With this campaign, we harnessed the power of interactive storytelling on CTV to elevate the India Gate brand message in an immersive way. The India Gate Basmati campaign is a testament to how NEXad can elevate brand storytelling and engagement on CTV. By merging choice with creativity, we’ve driven deeper viewer involvement and created a lasting impact. It’s a clear case of how CTV can merge scale with engagement.” Raunak Rai, Digital Media Lead, KRBL, said: “‘Only Top Class’ campaign effectively transformed KRBL’s brand communication, turning typically passive CTV viewers into active participants. Leveraging NEXad’s interactive features and Huella’s strategic execution, we created compelling interactions directly through TV screens. This innovative communication approach strengthens KRBL’s digital-first strategy and enhances engagement with today’s connected consumers.”

“Top-Class Choice” saw platforms such as JioHotstar, JioTV+, and Zee5 deliver superior performance, significantly contributing to campaign scale. The campaign’s performance was validated by leading third-party measurement partners IAS and DCM, showcasing excellence across metrics such as Brand Safety, Time Spent, Interaction Rate, and Completion Rate.