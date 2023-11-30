PhonePe’s Indus Appstore powers up, onboards major game developers

- MPL, Dream11, Nazara Technologies, A23, RummyCulture, RummyTime, Junglee
Rummy, Rummy Passion CardBaazi, Taj Rummy, and more have partnered with the Indus Appstore
- Zero In-app Commissions and Localized Reach: Game-Changing Features Excite Developers
National, November 30, 2023: PhonePe’s Indus Appstore, India’s very own Android-based mobile app store, announces the onboarding of leading game developers, revolutionizing the gaming experience for users across the nation.
In a groundbreaking move Dream11, Nazara Technologies, A23, MPL, Junglee Rummy, Taj Rummy, Rummy Passion, RummyCulture, RummyTime, and CardBaazi have partnered with the Indus Appstore.
This partnership promises to enhance the gaming experience for millions of users, providing a diverse range of quality games that align with Indus Appstore’s commitment to diversity and innovation.
PhonePe’s Indus Appstore’s commitment to supporting developers is highlighted by the zero commissions on in-app payments, a stark contrast to other app stores charging hefty fees ranging from 15-30%. This revolutionary move empowers developers to focus on crafting immersive gaming experiences without financial constraints. Additionally, the platform’s localization feature ensures that these games can now reach every corner of India, offering content in the language of the user’s choice.
Speaking on the partnership Akash Dongre, Co-founder of Indus Appstore, said “We are thrilled to welcome these gaming giants to the Indus Appstore family. Their expertise and commitment to delivering top-notch gaming experiences align seamlessly with our vision. Together, we look forward to crafting the next growth story in the Indian gaming industry.”
Partner Quotes
● Sunit Warraich (CEO), CardBaazi: “With Indus Appstore, we’re set to redefine the card gaming sphere, providing not just entertainment but a commitment to fair and rewarding interactions for players. With Cardbaazi’s immersive gameplay and Indus Appstore’s supportive environment, we’re excited to offer an unmatched card gaming escapade, enriched by zero commission on in-app purchases, fostering a community passionate about fair play and
enjoyment.”
● Manish Shrivastava (VP Marketing), MPL: “Being a platform that has an enviable roster of games, MPL’s aim is to make gaming accessible to people all across the country, giving users the opportunity to play games of skill that they’d want. Partnering with Indus Appstore will help us reach out to the India we are building for.”
● Amandeep Singh (CMO), Rummy Passion: “We are looking forward to scale our product, Rummy Passion, on the Indus Appstore and are eager to explore the significant growth opportunity that awaits us. Indus Appstore’s India-based Support Team stands out, offering real-time and dedicated support—an invaluable resource ensuring seamless user experience. We believe this partnership will help us drive widespread user product adoption and engagement.”
● Pratik Sahu(AVP Marketing), Gameskraft: “Partnering with Indus Appstore will open avenues to reach the newer audience for Gameskraft. Their ingenious video-led app discovery experience will help spark a significant wave of awareness for our apps. We are looking forward to being part of India’s first appstore and reaching a wider audience.”
● Sudhir Kamath(COO), Nazara Technologies: “Our dedication to bringing diverse gaming experiences to players across different platforms aligns perfectly with Indus Appstore’s vision of empowering users with a variety of quality apps. We’re thrilled to join this innovative platform, further expanding our reach and offering our engaging games to a broader audience.”
● Bhanuchander B (Head of Marketing), Taj Rummy: “Indus Appstore’s distinctive advantage of Localized App Listing resonates deeply with us—it’s a bridge to connect with Bharat by embracing their language and culture. This tailored approach amplifies our reach, offering a more personalized gaming experience. Together with Indus Appstore, we’re poised to elevate the joy of rummy gaming, ensuring our platform resonates authentically with diverse audiences.”
● Sudarshan (Senior Director, Acquisition), A23: “We’re thrilled to join forces with Indus Appstore and are excited about unleashing our gaming experiences to a broader audience. With targeted advertising solutions, we’re poised to reach the right users, engage effectively, and drive conversions. Join us in this exciting journey as we captivate audiences and elevate the gaming experience with Indus Appstore’s tailored advertising solutions”