PhonePe’s Indus Appstore powers up, onboards major game developers

National, November 30, 2023: PhonePe’s Indus Appstore, India’s very own Android-based mobile app store, announces the onboarding of leading game developers, revolutionizing the gaming experience for users across the nation.

In a groundbreaking move Dream11, Nazara Technologies, A23, MPL, Junglee Rummy, Taj Rummy, Rummy Passion, RummyCulture, RummyTime, and CardBaazi have partnered with the Indus Appstore.

This partnership promises to enhance the gaming experience for millions of users, providing a diverse range of quality games that align with Indus Appstore’s commitment to diversity and innovation.

PhonePe’s Indus Appstore’s commitment to supporting developers is highlighted by the zero commissions on in-app payments, a stark contrast to other app stores charging hefty fees ranging from 15-30%. This revolutionary move empowers developers to focus on crafting immersive gaming experiences without financial constraints. Additionally, the platform’s localization feature ensures that these games can now reach every corner of India, offering content in the language of the user’s choice.

Speaking on the partnership Akash Dongre, Co-founder of Indus Appstore, said “We are thrilled to welcome these gaming giants to the Indus Appstore family. Their expertise and commitment to delivering top-notch gaming experiences align seamlessly with our vision. Together, we look forward to crafting the next growth story in the Indian gaming industry.”

