What Happens If You Miss the Nevada Car Accident Lawsuit Deadline?

Missing the deadline to file a car accident lawsuit in Nevada can ruin your chances to seek compensation. Once the statute of limitations expires, the court is likely to dismiss your case, even if the other driver was clearly at fault or your injuries were severe.

Nevada gives accident victims a limited amount of time to take legal action. Knowing about Nevada’s filing rules and time limits after a car accident can help you recover money for medical bills, lost income, vehicle repairs, and other damages.

For most personal injury claims arising after a car accident, Nevada allows two years from the accident date to file a lawsuit. Property damage claims generally have a longer deadline of three years.

What Happens If You File Too Late?

In this case, your lawsuit will likely be dismissed.

When a claim is filed after the legal deadline, the defendant can ask the court to throw out the case. In most situations, the judge will grant that request regardless of how strong the evidence may be.

Under NRS § 11.190(4)(e), most car accident injury claims in Nevada must be filed within two years.

Missing the deadline can also prevent you from recovering compensation for:

Medical expenses

Lost wages

Pain and suffering

Future treatment costs

Other accident-related damages

In many cases, insurance companies become far less willing to negotiate once the filing deadline has passed because the threat of a lawsuit no longer exists.

Understanding Nevada’s Filing Deadlines

Different claims have different deadlines.

Personal Injury Claims

Victims generally have two years from the date of the accident to file a lawsuit for injuries, medical expenses, emotional distress, and lost income.

Property Damage Claims

Vehicle damage and other property-related losses usually have a three-year filing period. This deadline is governed by NRS § 11.190(3)(c).

Wrongful Death Claims

Families pursuing a wrongful death claim generally have two years from the date of death, which may differ from the accident date.

Are There Any Exceptions?

One common exception is the discovery rule. If an injury was not reasonably discovered right away, the filing period may begin when the injury becomes known.

The deadline may also be paused for minors. In many cases, the clock does not begin running until the injured person turns 18.

Another possible exception applies when the at-fault driver leaves Nevada for a period of time, which may temporarily pause the limitations period.

What Should You Do If the Deadline Is Near?

Make sure to act quickly. Filing a lawsuit takes time, and gathering records, evidence, and witness statements can delay the process.

If the deadline is approaching, speaking with an attorney immediately can help preserve your rights.

Final Takeaways