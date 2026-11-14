New Delhi, Nov 14: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will visit Egypt from November 15 to 16, 2026, to strengthen economic relations between the two countries and explore new opportunities for trade, investment and industrial cooperation.

During the visit, Goyal will co-chair the 7th India–Egypt Joint Trade Committee (JTC) meeting with Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, Dr. Mohamed Farid Saleh, in Cairo on November 15.

The meeting will focus on expanding bilateral trade, addressing market access issues and identifying opportunities across sectors such as pharmaceuticals, agriculture, textiles, engineering goods, chemicals, fertilisers, renewable energy and logistics. Both sides are also expected to discuss ways to improve business cooperation and encourage greater investment.

Trade between India and Egypt has recorded strong growth. Bilateral merchandise trade reached USD 5.04 billion during April–September 2026, registering a 64 per cent increase compared with the same period last year. During FY 2025-26, India’s exports to Egypt stood at USD 3.87 billion, while imports from Egypt were valued at USD 2.60 billion.

A major highlight of the visit will be the India–Egypt Business Forum, which will bring together business leaders from both countries. More than 130 Indian CEOs, senior industry representatives and startup leaders are expected to participate in the business meetings and forum.

The discussions will provide an opportunity for companies to explore joint ventures, investment partnerships, technology cooperation and new business opportunities. An India–Egypt Startup Forum will also focus on connecting entrepreneurs and identifying areas for collaboration.

Goyal is also scheduled to hold meetings with senior Egyptian ministers and business representatives, along with interactions with the African Export-Import Bank, the Egyptian Junior Businessmen Association and other industry organisations.

Egypt’s strategic location offers Indian businesses an important gateway to markets across Africa, the Middle East and Europe. Cooperation in manufacturing, infrastructure, ports, logistics and regional supply chains is expected to be among the key areas of discussion.

The visit is expected to strengthen the India–Egypt economic partnership and create fresh opportunities for businesses, investors and startups in both countries.