New Delhi, Nov 14: The Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Vikas Mission (PMJVM) is creating new livelihood opportunities for tribal communities by helping them turn forest produce into marketable products and small businesses. The initiative aims to improve tribal incomes, strengthen community-owned enterprises and connect forest-based products with wider markets.

Many of India’s tribal families depend on Minor Forest Produce (MFP), including honey, bamboo, tendu leaves, mahua flowers, tamarind and medicinal plants, for their livelihoods. However, limited market access and dependence on middlemen have often forced forest gatherers to sell their products at low prices.

The government introduced PMJVM in 2021-22 to address these challenges through better pricing, skill development, processing facilities and marketing support. Under the mission, tribal communities are organised into Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVKs), where members can process, package and sell forest products instead of relying only on the sale of raw materials.

As of March 2026, the government had sanctioned 4,172 VDVKs, covering around 12.48 lakh beneficiaries. Of these, 2,911 centres were functional as of July 31, 2026, with reported sales of approximately ₹168 crore.

Minimum Support Price and Better Market Access

A key part of the mission is the Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism, which protects tribal gatherers from distress sales. The government has notified MSP for 87 minor forest produce items and supports procurement through the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) and state agencies.

Since 2013-14, state governments have procured 2,67,954 metric tonnes of minor forest produce worth ₹693.98 crore under the scheme.

The initiative also helps tribal communities access local markets, exhibitions, fairs and e-commerce platforms. Support for branding, packaging and product development is intended to improve the market value of traditional forest products.

Training and Support for Tribal Entrepreneurs

The VDVK model brings together 15 self-help groups, comprising around 300 tribal members, to operate community-based enterprises. Members receive training in sustainable harvesting, processing and product development.

The centres also receive support for processing equipment, storage, transportation and working capital through financial institutions and other agencies. This allows tribal entrepreneurs to improve product quality, reduce wastage and explore new business opportunities.

Creating Opportunities for Tribal Women

Women play an important role in collecting, processing and selling forest produce. The mission is helping them become active participants and owners of community enterprises.

One example is the Nyigamane, Ho Yorbe, Medumhagdum VDVK in Arunachal Pradesh’s Leparada district. Established in October 2021 with 300 women self-help group members and farmers, the centre produces king chilli pickle, bamboo shoot pickle, turmeric powder, ginger powder, pineapple jam and fruit squash.

The group has sold products worth around ₹11 lakh since 2022-23, creating an additional source of income for participating women beyond seasonal agriculture.

With better processing facilities, market connections and community ownership, the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Vikas Mission is helping tribal families gain greater control over their forest-based livelihoods. The initiative also creates opportunities for rural entrepreneurship while supporting the sustainable use of India’s forest resources.