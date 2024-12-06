PM E-Drive scheme to boost electric truck market, says DICV’s Satyakam Arya

Satyakam Arya, MD & CEO of DICV, emphasized that this initiative would not only encourage fleet modernization but also create a favorable environment for the introduction of electric vehicles

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has lauded the government’s PM E-Drive scheme as a significant step forward in India’s transition to carbon-neutral mobility. Satyakam Arya, Managing Director & CEO of DICV, highlighted the scheme’s potential to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles, aligning perfectly with the company’s sustainability goals.

The PM E-Drive scheme, which links incentives to the scrapping of older trucks, is expected to promote enhanced safety standards and reduce emissions. Arya emphasized that this initiative would not only encourage fleet modernization but also create a favourable environment for introduction of electric vehicles.

"The PM E-Drive scheme marks a pivotal step in accelerating the transition to carbon-neutral mobility in India. By linking incentives to the scrapping of older trucks, the scheme not only promotes enhanced safety standards and reduced emissions, but also encourages fleet modernisation, perfectly aligning with our goals at Daimler India Commercial Vehicles," Arya stated in a press statement.

The Rs 10,900-crore PM E-Drive scheme, aimed at boosting electric vehicle adoption and expanding charging infrastructure, took effect on October 1.The scheme, which will run until March 31, 2026, replaces the earlier Rs 11,500-crore Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric Vehicles (FAME) II initiative, which concluded in March.

Furthermore, Arya emphasised that the scheme’s focus on expanding charging infrastructure will be instrumental in driving the adoption of electric trucks, providing the necessary support for long-term sustainable growth.”This initiative will unlock significant opportunities for the commercial vehicle sector, advancing the adoption of clean, efficient, and technologically advanced transport solutions for a greener tomorrow,” he remarked.

The development comes month after Daimler India Commercial Vehicles – the Indian subsidiary of the world’s largest truck maker, announced its entry into the zero-emission truck market in the country.The company has kicked off a clinical trial of its light-duty electric truck eCanter in the country, which is likely to hit the roads in the coming 6-12 months, the company had earlier said in April.

The third generation eCanter will be assembled in the Indian market to cater to the growing need for e-commerce in the country. The launch of the model also marks Bharat Benz’s foray into the 3.5 to 7.5 tonne truck market- a space where the company had remained absent so far.

So far globally, Daimler Trucks has sold over 2500 eCanters around the world with over 8 million kilometres on the road. Based on the Mitsubishi Fuso platform, the light-duty truck is being assembled in Japan as well as Europe, and India will be the third major market where this model will be locally assembled.