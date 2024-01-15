Pride Hotels Group bags the opportunity as the Outdoor Catering Partner at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024

Pride Hotels Group has announced their sincere gratitude for being honored as the Outdoor Catering Partner at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024. The trend-setting Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, taking place from 10th January – 12th January 2024, in the city of Gandhinagar, Gujarat, is expected to witness numerous partner countries, their global leaders, and investors. As the bidding for the title of Outdoor Catering saw fierce competition among numerous players, Pride Hotels Group, with their decades of hospitality and culinary experiences, righteously bagged the title as the Outdoor Catering Partner.

Expressing his gratitude and talking about the competition during the bidding, Pride Hotels Group’s Executive Vice President, Mr. Atul Upadhyay said, “We are delighted to have been selected as the official Outdoor Catering Partner in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024. Winning the bid at this prestigious event is a testament to our commitment to excellence. Hence, we are elated to contribute to this esteemed event.” Pride Hotels Group, looking to serve their culinary expertise to numerous global leaders, their accompanying delegates, and investors, expresses their gratitude to the Vibrant Summit’s panel for placing their trust in them. On that note, Mr. Koustuv Mukherjee, the Associate Vice President of the hotels’ Gujarat region, added, “Bagging this opportunity is indeed a great feather in the list of achievements for Pride Hotels Group. This strengthens our bond with Gujarat, and like always, we are once again eager to serve our guests with exceptional hospitality.” As Pride Hotels Group looks to plate up exceptional culinary experiences that complement the vibrancy of Gujarat’s significant event, the hotel group’s Chef, Mr. Shailendra Singh shared, “The Vibrant Summit is one of a kind, with delegates from all over the world. Crafting a menu for these delegates that reflects the diverse flavors of our country will be a delight. We are looking to curate a menu with a fusion of tradition and innovation.”

Pride Hotels Group has strategically positioned itself in approximately 56 exceptional locations across India, offering a total of 5,390 rooms, 109 restaurants, 152 banquet facilities, lawns, and conference halls. The group operates and manages a range of hotels under various brands, including “Pride Plaza Hotel,” an Indian Luxury Collection; “Pride Hotel,” conveniently located central business hotels; “Pride Resort,” situated in mesmerizing destinations; mid-market segment hotels known as “Pride Biznotel”; and a fresh concept of premium luxury serviced apartment stays, “Pride Suites.” These brands have earned acclaim from celebrities, corporate clients, as well as domestic and international tourists.

Pride Hotels Group’s current locations span New Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Nagpur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Goa, Jaipur, Indore, Udaipur, Bharatpur, Mussoorie, Puri, Gangtok, Anand, Alkapuri, Manjusar (Vadodara), Sasan Gir, Somnath, Bhopal, Haldwani, Ranakpur, Rishikesh, Digha, and Rudraprayag, among others. Upcoming destinations include Daman, Bhavnagar, Surendranagar, Agra, Dwarka, Jabalpur, Bharuch, Nainital, Jim Corbett, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Lucknow, Varanasi, Rajkot, Kanpur, Neemrana, Mysore, Gurugram, Aurangabad, Halol, Yavatmal, Greater Noida, Motera (Ahmedabad), Lonavala, Ambaji, Veraval, Amritsar, and many more.