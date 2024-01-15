Mindsprint and Finboot forge strategic partnership for enhanced and integrated blockchain technology

India, 15 JANUARY 2024 – Tech firm Finboot, creators of the world-class blockchain technology solution, MARCO, today announced a strategic partnership with MINDSPRINT, a global leader in digital solutions and services. The partnership will focus on access to integrated solutions that combine the strengths of MINDSPRINT’s agri-domain-based technology solutioning and Finboot’s blockchain technology creating new possibilities for building trust and transparency, innovation and growth.

Through this strategic collaboration, Finboot will further strengthen MINDSPRINT’s digital portfolio by embedding its low code / no code blockchain ecosystem, MARCO – the first-of-its-kind. Finboot’s MARCO connects multiple ledgers simultaneously and will enable MINDSPRINT to incorporate blockchain across their various digital solutions. MARCO will bring increased traceability, and transparency which in turn, will help meet sustainability and ESG compliance requirements and increase operational efficiency.