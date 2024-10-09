Protectt.ai Partners with TechBridge MEA to Enhance Security for Banking and Financial Apps in the Middle East & Africa

National, 09th October, 2024 – Protectt.ai, Leader in Mobile App Security in India delivering RASP (Runtime Mobile App Self Protection) Mobile App Security XDR platform, has announced a strategic collaboration with TechBridge Distribution MEA, a leading value-added distributor and solutions provider in the cybersecurity industry. This collaboration aims to create a more secure mobile app ecosystem, creating high standards for mobile app defence and provide real-time, dependable data theft protection and anti-fraud solutions for all critical mobile applications in Middle East & Africa.

As part of Protectt.ai’s ongoing commitment to advancing mobile app security, they are now set to offer their flagship product, AppProtectt Mobile App RASP XDR solution in Middle East and Africa. This unique Runtime Application Self Protection (RASP) solution provides comprehensive security for mobile apps, empowering organizations with the ability to detect and mitigate threats in real-time. AppProtectt offers detailed visibility into potential vulnerabilities, ensuring that developers and security teams can address risks effectively and proactively. Protectt.ai with its state-of-the-art technology provides runtime protection for mobile applications, digital identity management, fraud control, protection from malware, and transaction security for mobile applications.

Leveraging TechBridge’s profound understanding of the regional cybersecurity landscape, customers can now benefit from Protectt.ai’s cutting-edge capabilities to secure their mobile applications. With TechBridge’s robust distribution network and support infrastructure, businesses in Middle East and Africa will gain unparalleled access to advanced mobile threat defence solutions, enabling them to safeguard their Mobile Apps with confidence. Consumers in this context refers to corporations that have developed mobile applications for their end customers. These include banks, insurance companies, stock exchanges, government-to-citizen apps, and other sensitive BFSI Mobile Apps.