QodeNext Brings Together Industry Leaders to Showcase the Future of Intelligent Traceability and Connected Enterprise Solutions

New Delhi, July 21: QodeNext, one of India’s fastest-growing supply chain traceability and automation service providers, successfully hosted ‘Tech Talk Over Lunch – QodeNext Tech Day’ at The Leela Ambience, Gurugram. The event brought together customers, industry leaders and technology partners for an engaging knowledge-sharing session focused on the future of enterprise mobility, intelligent traceability and connected operations.

The event served as a platform for business leaders to explore how integrated technologies are transforming manufacturing and supply chain operations through enhanced visibility, automation and real-time decision-making. Opening the event, QodeNext welcomed the attendees and highlighted the growing importance of connected technologies in enabling organizations to improve operational efficiency and accelerate digital transformation. The session also provided an overview of QodeNext‘s capabilities and its commitment to delivering end-to-end solutions that help businesses simplify complex operations through intelligent automation and traceability. Through expert-led discussions, attendees gained practical insights into building more resilient, efficient and future-ready enterprises.



The event featured insightful sessions by QodeNext‘s technology partners, including Zebra Technologies, 42Gears, 3M, Vinayak Group and Wizpro. The discussions covered a wide spectrum of enterprise technologies, including enterprise mobility, secure device management, RFID-enabled traceability, industrial labelling solutions, security printing and AI-powered machine vision, offering attendees a comprehensive view of the technologies shaping the next generation of connected enterprises.



Commenting on the occasion, Mr. S R Srinivasan, CEO, QodeNext, said,

“QodeNext Tech Day reflects our commitment to creating a collaborative platform where customers can engage with technology experts, learn from real-world success stories and discover solutions that address today’s operational challenges. Together with our ecosystem partners, we are enabling enterprises to embrace intelligent technologies that improve”



As businesses continue to navigate evolving market demands and increasing operational complexities, QodeNext remains focused on enabling enterprises with scalable, technology-driven solutions that enhance supply chain visibility, productivity and agility. Through continuous innovation and strong ecosystem collaborations, QodeNext aims to empower organizations with the capabilities required to build smarter, more connected and future-ready operations.