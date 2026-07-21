digiCloud Solutions Crosses 200 Salesforce Implementations Across 120 plus Enterprise Clients

July 21: digiCloud Solutions, a Pune-based Salesforce Select Partner founded in 2016, has completed 200+ Salesforce implementations for more than 120 enterprise clients since inception. The company operates across India, the United States, Singapore, Europe, and Australia and New Zealand, with India accounting for approximately 80% of its portfolio.

The implementations span manufacturing, automotive, retail, logistics, chemicals, agrochemicals and fertilisers, real estate, professional services, and hi-tech sectors. Clients include Tata, Cleartrip, Synechron, Sterling Wilson, Crompton, Bharat Forge and group companies including Kalyani Techno Forge, BASF Agro, FinIQ, and Bluedart DHL, among others.

The company’s work covers the full Salesforce ecosystem, including consulting, implementation, integrations, managed support, training, and its growing Agentforce and AI practice. The team of 100 professionals collectively holds over 150 Salesforce certifications.

Client outcomes across deployments point to measurable business impact. A manufacturing client recorded a 27% increase in sales productivity and 35% improvement in forecast accuracy following a Sales Cloud implementation. A technology provider achieved 42% faster case resolution and a 28% rise in customer satisfaction after a Service Cloud deployment. Across the broader client base, digiCloud has recorded approximately 30% improvement in sales efficiency, around 35% reduction in turnaround time for quotes and proposals, over 20% improvement in order capturing, and approximately 28% improvement in service revenue.

Abhijeet Kate, Co-founder and Principal Consultant at digiCloud Solutions, said, “In our client conversations, the shift isn’t from ‘if’ to ‘when’ on agentic AI; it’s from ‘how many agents’ to ‘which ones actually stay on the payroll.’ We’re seeing early adopters in BFSI and logistics move past pilot fatigue and start deploying autonomous agents for exception handling and reconciliation. But the real unlock, especially in manufacturing and healthcare, isn’t the tech; it’s redefining who owns the outcome when a machine makes a decision. The mid-market is waking up to that governance reality faster than the enterprise.” Nitin Kadam, Co-founder and Cloud CRM Architect at digiCloud Solutions, said, “Enterprise Salesforce adoption isn’t failing on features; it’s failing on flow. We’ve spent years building beautiful screens, but agents are now asking for something different: access to the context behind the record, not just the record itself. In conversational CRM, the real friction isn’t the bot’s response time; it’s the time it takes to surface the right data across 30 different Salesforce objects. The enterprises that win are the ones who stop treating conversational AI as a front-end layer and start treating it as a data-layer problem.”

digiCloud Solutions has sustained approximately 20% year-on-year growth since inception. In 2025, the company was named the Fastest Growing Micro Business in India at the ET MSME Awards and received the Big Impact Award in Pune for excellence in IT/ITES services as a Salesforce consulting partner.

The company is led by co-founders Abhijeet Kate and Nitin Kadam, supported by a senior leadership team comprising Bhushan Jangada, Praful Ingole, and Sagar Sharma.