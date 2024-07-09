Quess Corp appoints Mr. Gurmeet Chahal as the CEO of Quess Global Technology Solutions

Mumbai 9th July 2024: Quess Corp, India’s leading business services provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Gurmeet Chahal as the Chief Executive Officer of Quess GTS (Global Technology Solutions), which is in the process of being demerged to become Digitide Solutions Ltd.

This appointment aligns with the demerger announcement that was made in February 2024. In addition to strengthening the strategic management team of the company, the business will also look at deepening its focus on healthcare and financial services while developing greater competencies in Data Technology, AI, and Analytics.

Gurmeet comes with over 25 years of experience in digital transformation globally, across industries including healthcare, financial services, hi-tech and manufacturing. He joins us from Genpact where he led the Digital Transformation Services globally. Prior to that, he incubated, scaled and led large technology transformation businesses at HCL Technologies and DXC. Quess GTS will leverage Gurmeet’s extensive knowledge in AI, technology services, business process management and digital transformation —skills that have consistently helped clients achieve their strategic goals and enhance customer satisfaction.

Commenting on the appointment of Mr. Gurmeet Chahal, Chairman Quess Corp Ltd. Mr. Ajit Isaac said, “We are delighted to welcome Gurmeet as the CEO of Quess GTS. Gurmeet is a dynamic leader with extensive experience in the North American geography and expertise in digital transformation. We are excited about the value creation process, where Gurmeet along with the leadership team will drive our global revenue growth and realizing our vision of becoming a $1 billion technology business. As Quess implements the demerger process, in addition to strengthening the leadership team, parallel streams of work in building governance structures and supervisory boards are underway.” Reflecting on his appointment, CEO – Quess GTS Mr. Gurmeet Chahal said, “I am thrilled with the opportunity to lead the Quess GTS business. This business has evolved with an impressive portfolio of platforms, solutions and services and an enviable reputation as a leading company in every segment it services. I look forward to working with the leadership team to realize the organization’s vision.”

This demerger process, anticipated to take 12-15 months, commenced in February 2024 and is progressing according to the planned timeline. Quess is currently awaiting approval from SEBI, which is a crucial step in the demerger process.