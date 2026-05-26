VANTA STUDIO Introduces a Design-Led Approach to Luxury Interiors Across India and Select International Markets

[25/05/2026] — VANTA STUDIO, a design-focused interior and architectural studio operating under the identity “Defined by MAQ,” announces the expansion of its premium services across India and key international markets, positioning itself as a modern solution for clients seeking refined, execution-driven spaces.

Unlike conventional interior firms, VANTA STUDIO is built on a design-first,

execution-controlled model, where every project is treated as a tailored spatial experience rather than a standardized service.

Redefining How Interiors Are Designed and Delivered

VANTA STUDIO introduces a structured approach that combines:

Design clarity

Material intelligence

Execution precision

The studio does not operate on template-based outputs. Instead, each project is developed with a deep understanding of lifestyle, functionality, and long-term usability, ensuring that spaces remain relevant beyond short-term trends.

India Operations

VANTA STUDIO is actively serving clients across major Indian markets, including:

Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Haryana, Delhi NCR, Telangana, and Goa.

These regions represent a mix of established metropolitan demand and emerging premium lifestyle markets, allowing the studio to operate across diverse client expectations.

International Presence

In addition to India, VANTA STUDIO is extending its services to selected global markets, including:

UAE, Singapore, Malaysia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait.

This expansion reflects the growing demand for modern, culturally adaptable, and globally aligned interior design solutions.

Core Services

VANTA STUDIO delivers a complete, integrated service stack:

Interior Design

Construction & Execution

Space Styling

Modern Architecture

Each service is aligned under a single workflow system, ensuring consistency from concept to final delivery.

A Direct and Efficient Client Model

One of the defining aspects of VANTA STUDIO is its direct communication structure.

Clients can connect instantly with the design team via WhatsApp, eliminating delays typically associated with traditional consultation systems.

This enables:

Faster decision-making

Clear communication

Better project alignment

What Makes VANTA STUDIO Different

No template-based designs

Focus on long-term usability, not short-term aesthetics

Controlled execution with design accountability

Balanced approach between luxury and functionality

Operates across both Tier 1 and emerging premium markets

This positioning allows VANTA STUDIO to function not just as a service provider, but as a

design partner for high-intent clients.

About VANTA STUDIO

VANTA STUDIO is a premium interior design and architectural brand committed to delivering modern, functional, and aesthetically refined spaces.

The identity “Defined by MAQ” reflects a standard of precision, detailing, and thoughtful execution that drives every project undertaken by the studio.

Contact

Phone: +91 70075 42226

WhatsApp: https://wa.me/917007542226