Raipur United Round Table 344 Spreads Happiness Through Donation Drive at Seva Bharati Matru Chhaya

Raipur, Chhattisgarh:In a heartwarming initiative aimed at spreading happiness and supporting underprivileged children, Raipur United Round Table 344 (RURT 344), under the banner of Round Table India, organised a community service activity at Seva Bharati Raipur – Matru Chhaya, donating firecrackers and essential food items to bring joy and smiles to the children.

The initiative was undertaken with the objective of sharing festive happiness with children and reinforcing the importance of compassion, generosity, and social responsibility.

Members of Raipur United Round Table 344 actively participated in the donation drive, interacting with the representatives of the organisation and contributing towards the welfare and happiness of the children.

“True happiness lies in sharing what we have with others. Through this small initiative, our aim was to bring smiles to the faces of these children and make them feel loved and valued. At Round Table India, we strongly believe that every small act of kindness can create a meaningful impact on society.”

He further appreciated the enthusiastic participation of fellow tablers and emphasised that RURT 344 remains committed to undertaking meaningful community service initiatives throughout the year.

Round Table India is an organisation of young individuals dedicated to community development, education, fellowship, and social welfare. Through its flagship initiative, Freedom Through Education (FTE), along with various community service programmes, the organisation continues to make a positive difference in society.

Raipur United Round Table 344 has been actively contributing towards social causes through educational infrastructure development, healthcare awareness, environmental initiatives, and charitable activities.

The donation drive reflected the organisation’s belief that the true spirit of celebration lies not only in personal happiness but also in spreading joy among those who need it the most.

With the spirit of “One Family, One Vision” the members reaffirmed their commitment to serving society and creating a positive impact in the community.

Issued by:

Raipur United Round Table 344

Round Table India

Raipur, Chhattisgarh

Media contact –

LMF Tr. Utkarsh Gupta (SSR & Publicity Convener RURT 344)

LMF Tr. Ankit Jindal (Chairmain RURT 344)