Affle Announces Kedia Doctoral Research Scholarship at IIIT Hyderabad, reinforcing its commitment to building the future of Technology and Talent

Marking 20 years of Vipul Kedia’s leadership at Affle, the initiative opens a new chapter of long-term commitment to innovation, research and societal impact, supporting doctoral research scholars over the next 20 years.

Hyderabad, Nov 06: Affle 3i Limited (BSE: 542752 & NSE: AFFLE), a global technology company delivering premium consumer conversions for advertisers through its verticalized AI-powered Consumer Platform announced the establishment of the ‘Kedia Doctoral Research Scholarship’ at the International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIIT Hyderabad).

The scholarship marks an important milestone in the journey of Vipul Kedia, Affle’s COO – India & Emerging Markets, commemorating his 20 years of leadership and contributions at Affle while reflecting a shared commitment to the greater opportunities and responsibilities ahead. Beyond a celebration of the past achievements, the initiative represents a forward-looking commitment to building a stronger future through technology, talent and meaningful societal contributions. It reflects the belief that the true measure of sustained success is not only in the businesses we build, but also in the positive impact we create for generations to come.

Supported through an annual contribution from Affle, the scholarship will fund one doctoral research scholar each year for the next 20 years, covering tuition, stipend, research expenses and dissemination of research outcomes. The initiative will support advanced research in critical and emerging technology domains, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, healthcare AI and smart cities. By enabling promising researchers to pursue ambitious ideas and address real-world challenges, Affle aims to contribute to India’s technological self-reliance and strengthen the country’s research and innovation ecosystem.

As a distinguished alumnus of IIIT Hyderabad, Vipul Kedia’s association with the institute has been an important part of his journey. From his academic foundations to two decades of building and scaling businesses at Affle, his career reflects the power of long-term thinking, continuous innovation and enduring relationships.

The establishment of the scholarship also signals the beginning of a new chapter—one defined by the ambition to continue building Affle for the long term while extending the impact of its success beyond business.

Commenting on the initiative, PJ Narayanan, Professor and Former Director at IIIT Hyderabad, said: “We sincerely appreciate Affle’s commitment to supporting advanced research and nurturing the next generation of technology talent through the Kedia Doctoral Research Scholarship. Initiatives such as this play an important role in enabling promising scholars to pursue deeper inquiry, explore emerging technology frontiers and contribute to solutions addressing real-world challenges. “It is particularly encouraging to see Vipul Kedia’s longstanding association with IIIT Hyderabad evolve into an enduring commitment to the institution and its future researchers. This initiative reflects the importance of sustained partnerships between industry and academia, and we hope it will inspire impactful research and innovation for many years to come.” Vipul Kedia, COO – India & Emerging Markets at Affle, said: “Twenty years at Affle has been an extraordinary journey of learning, building and growing alongside remarkable people. I see this milestone not as a destination, but as the beginning of an even more exciting chapter. We have tremendous opportunities ahead of us at Affle to continue innovating, building enduring businesses and creating meaningful value through technology. At the same time, I believe that as we grow, so must fulfil our commitment to making a positive difference beyond our business.” He continued, “IIIT Hyderabad has played an important role in shaping my journey, and it is deeply meaningful to see Affle’s commitment to innovation extend to supporting the next generation of researchers and technology leaders. Through this scholarship, we hope to empower young minds to pursue bold ideas, solve important problems and create impact that lasts well beyond our own journeys. Our ambition is simple: to keep doing great things at Affle, and to do even greater good for the world. The best chapters of our journey are still ahead of us. I’m grateful that Affle has commemorated this milestone in my journey with a meaningful initiative that contributes to nurturing and empowering the next generation of talent.”

The Kedia Doctoral Research Scholarship reflects Affle’s broader philosophy of combining long-term business growth with long-term societal value creation. By investing in young researchers and emerging technology domains, Affle seeks to contribute to an ecosystem where academic excellence, entrepreneurial ambition and industry innovation reinforce one another. As Affle continues to advance its AI-led technology capabilities and expand its global impact, initiatives such as this reinforce its commitment to shaping a future where technological progress and societal advancement go hand in hand. The scholarship stands as a commitment not merely to the next 20 years of research, but to the possibilities that future generations of innovators will unlock.