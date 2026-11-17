An eight-product face, body and hair care range, powered by proprietary molecule IN·XT™

India, 17th November 2026: Ranveer Singh and Aman Gupta today launched H.I.M (Handsome Indian Man), a men’s personal care brand formulated specifically for Indian skin, the Indian climate and Indian biology. H.I.M debuts with eight products across face, body and hair, each powered by IN·XT™, a proprietary molecule developed exclusively for the brand. The launch is accompanied by a brand film starring both co-founders.

H.I.M enters one of India’s fastest-growing consumer categories. India’s beauty and personal care market is valued at approximately ₹2.2 lakh crore and is projected to nearly double to about ₹4 lakh crore by FY2031, Redeeser.

Yet the Indian man remains one of the category’s most overlooked consumers. Men make up about half of India’s population but account for less than a tenth of its beauty and personal care spend. Men’s grooming in India has been an afterthought: products made for someone else, then adapted for men. H.I.M was built to close that gap, for the evolved masculine: the Indian man for whom self-care is simply self-respect.

WHY SCIENCE MATTERS

In personal care, what works is decided by science. Skin responds to the conditions it lives in, and India’s are among the most demanding anywhere: 2024 was the country’s hottest year since records began in 1901, according to the India Meteorological Department. With roughly one dermatologist for every 80,000 Indians, most men will never have their skin assessed by an expert, so the product itself has to get the science right.

H.I.M’s formulations are grounded in research into Indian male skin, including an all-male research panel, and are engineered for Indian conditions, from relentless summer heat to hard water. At their core is IN·XT™. Men’s skin is, on average, thicker than women’s, so skincare ingredients often struggle to get past the surface. IN·XT™ wraps them in a protective layer and helps carry them in, to where they actually work, and has been tested on Indian men in Indian heat, humidity and pollution.

Speaking about the launch, Ranveer Singh, Co-founder, H.I.M, said, “Someone once told me I was ‘too handsome for an Indian.’ Being Indian should never make being handsome a surprise. I’ve always taken pride in looking after myself, but I started to realise my products were never really made for me, or for our skin, our weather and our water. Aman and I worked with scientists to understand Indian male skin and develop H.I.M. I tested every formulation, from the first samples to the final products. I want a man to pick up H.I.M and know that someone has put that thought and care into it for him. Because handsome and Indian were never two different things.”

Aman Gupta, Co-founder, H.I.M, added, ” Aman Gupta, Co-founder, H.I.M, added, “Almost every Indian man has borrowed a face wash from his sister, wife or girlfriend at some point. Me included.

I look at consumers and categories for a living, and very few categories in India are moving like this one. India’s beauty and personal care market is ₹2.2 lakh crore today and is projected to nearly double to ₹4 lakh crore by FY2031. By 2030,

Even searches for men’s skincare routines are up 850% over the last five years. Indian men are finally talking about their skin, reading labels and building routines, and it’s one of the hottest conversations in the industry right now. With the category growing at over 12% a year, we see an enormous opportunity to build brands that are relevant to the next generation of consumers.

For all of this to happen I wanted the right partner for it. Ranveer has been one of the most obsessive co-founders I have ever worked with. We have all seen the passion he brings to his films. I have now seen his rigour, involvement and obsession up close while building H.I.M.“

THE RANGE

As part of the launch, H.I.M introduces eight products:

Face Wash: a gel-to-foam cleanser with salicylic acid and niacinamide that helps clear pores and control oil without drying the skin.

Face Cream: a fast-absorbing, balm-to-gel moisturiser with niacinamide and ceramides that hydrates and helps support the skin barrier, with a shine-free finish.

Sunscreen: a lightweight SPF 50+ PA++++ moisturising sunscreen with no white cast.

Body Wash: an exfoliating gel-to-foam wash with salicylic and glycolic acids that helps reduce body breakouts and smoothen rough, bumpy skin.

Body Lotion: a non-greasy lotion with hyaluronic acid and ceramides for long-lasting hydration, with a fresh citrus fragrance.

Shampoo: a 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner with piroctone olamine, salicylic acid and hard water shield, that helps reduce flakes and remove hard-water build-up.

Hair Serum: a lightweight scalp serum with Redensyl and AnaGain for fuller-looking hair and a healthier scalp.

Soap Bar: an exfoliating scrub soap with salicylic acid and kojic acid that helps reduce body breakouts and smoothen rough skin.

THE LAUNCH FILM

A genre-bending film that is equal parts scientific and sexy, comedic and authentic, H.I.M’s launch film takes the audience backstage on the making of the brand, depicting the craft, the passion and the countless little sacrifices that went into getting every detail just right. Checkout the film on Ranveer’s Instagram

AVAILABILITY

The H.I.M range is priced from ₹299 to ₹899 and is available from today on HIM Science Website, Amazon and Blinkit.

ABOUT H.I.M (HANDSOME INDIAN MAN)

H.I.M (Handsome Indian Man) is a men’s personal care brand formulated specifically for Indian skin, the Indian climate and Indian biology. Co-founded by Ranveer Singh and Aman Gupta, the brand pairs research on Indian male skin with IN·XT™, a proprietary molecule exclusive to H.I.M. Its eight-product range covers face, body and hair, for the urban Indian man who wants products that work for his skin, without a complicated routine. Learn more at https://himscience.com/password.

ABOUT OFF/BEAT

OFF/BEAT Studios is a venture studio founded by Aman Gupta, Co-Founder of boAt, with a vision to build culturally relevant consumer brands from India, for the world. OFF/BEAT brings together culture, creativity, consumer insight and entrepreneurship to identify opportunities across high-growth consumer categories and build brands that connect with the next generation of consumers.