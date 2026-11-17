Mohali, Punjab, India | November 17, 2026: With the wedding season approaching, conversations around Kundli matching, marriage compatibility and auspicious timings are once again finding their way into Indian households. To make these traditional astrological concepts easier to understand, Kundli-Veda™, an AI-powered Vedic astrology platform developed by Mohali-based SUV Astrotech Private Limited, has introduced six new free online astrology calculators.

The newly launched tools cover Manglik Dosha, Pitra Dosha, Ishta Dev, Grah Dasha, Ascendant (Lagna) and Mobile Number Numerology. Designed for ease of use, the calculators provide results within seconds, allowing users to explore different aspects of Vedic astrology without needing prior knowledge of complex astrological terminology.

For many Indian families, astrology continues to play a role in important life decisions, particularly marriage. While Kundli matching and consultations with astrologers remain common practices, understanding individual planetary positions, doshas and other birth chart details can often seem complicated. Through these new tools, Kundli-Veda aims to make commonly used astrological calculations more accessible to people who want to understand their charts at their own pace.

Among the new additions, the Manglik Dosha Calculator addresses one of the most frequently discussed aspects of marriage-related astrology. It helps users identify whether Mangal Dosha is indicated in their birth chart, a factor traditionally considered by families while assessing matrimonial compatibility.

The Pitra Dosha Calculator provides insights into planetary combinations traditionally associated with ancestral karma, along with information about remedies followed in Vedic astrology.

Link:- https://www.kundliveda.com/pitra-dosha-calculator

The Ishta Dev Calculator helps users explore their traditionally associated personal deity based on their birth chart, offering a starting point for understanding this aspect of spiritual practice.

Link :- https://www.kundliveda.com/ista-dev-calculator

Another important addition is the Grah Dasha Calculator, which displays the Vimshottari Mahadasha and Antardasha periods. These planetary cycles are traditionally used by astrologers to understand different phases of life. The tool helps users identify their current planetary period and the timing of upcoming transitions.

Link :- https://www.kundliveda.com/grah-dasha-calculator

The Ascendant Calculator identifies a person’s rising sign, commonly known as Lagna in Vedic astrology. Considered an important foundation of Kundli interpretation, the Lagna determines the starting point for analysing the twelve houses of a birth chart.

Link :- https://www.kundliveda.com/ascendant-calculator

Moving beyond conventional horoscope calculations, the Mobile Number Numerology Calculator introduces a simple way to explore traditional numerological interpretations. It calculates the numerical total of a 10-digit mobile number and provides an explanation of its associated meaning. According to the company, the mobile number is used only for the calculation and is not stored.

Link :- https://www.kundliveda.com/mobile-number-numerology-calculator

Speaking about the launch, Viney Kumar Mutneja, Founder of Kundli-Veda, said, “We have noticed that many people are interested in understanding their Kundli but often find the terminology and calculations difficult to follow. They want simple answers to basic questions without having to navigate complicated processes. With these six free calculators, we are making it easier for people to explore important aspects of Vedic astrology whenever they need to.”

The company said the birth-chart calculators are based on astronomical calculations and have also been reviewed by its “in-house astrologer, Raj Shukla, who brings more than 20 years of experience in the field.”

Sharing his perspective, Raj Shukla said, “During the wedding season, questions about Manglik Dosha, marriage compatibility and auspicious timings become particularly common. At the same time, people are curious about Pitra Dosha, Ishta Dev and their planetary periods. These calculators can help users understand the basics and give them a starting point before seeking a detailed astrological consultation.”

To use the birth-chart calculators, users need to enter their date, time and place of birth. The Mobile Number Numerology Calculator requires only a 10-digit mobile number.

The six new tools expand Kundli-Veda’s existing collection of free astrology services, which includes Rashi, Sun Sign, Nakshatra, Numerology, Sade Sati, Rahu Kaal and Kundli Matching. The platform also offers Ask-Vidya, an AI-powered astrology assistant that allows users to ask questions about marriage, career and important life decisions in English, Hindi and Hinglish.

With more people turning to digital platforms for information and everyday guidance, Kundli-Veda aims to bridge the gap between traditional Jyotish knowledge and modern technology. By making these tools freely accessible, the company hopes to encourage more people, especially younger users, to explore and understand the basics of Vedic astrology.

All six newly launched calculators are available free of charge on the Kundli-Veda website.

About Kundli-Veda

Kundli-Veda™ is a Vedic astrology platform developed by SUV Astrotech Private Limited, headquartered in Mohali, Punjab. The platform offers free Kundli generation, Kundli Matching, daily Panchang, horoscopes and a growing collection of Vedic astrology calculators. It also features Ask-Vidya, an AI-powered astrology assistant designed around classical Jyotish principles. With its tagline, “Your Stars, Your Story”, Kundli-Veda aims to make traditional astrological knowledge more accessible through technology.