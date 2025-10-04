RapidEVchargE installs EV chargers at Merlis Hotel, Coimbatore

Coimbatore, October 04th, 2025: RapidEVchargE today announced the successful installation of its advanced EV charging stations at Merlis Hotel, located conveniently near Coimbatore Airport. With this initiative, the hotel industry takes a progressive step forward by introducing EV charging as a premium guest amenity.

The newly commissioned charging points include 22kW AC chargers and 7kW AC chargers, ensuring that both short-stay and long-stay guests can enjoy hassle-free charging for their electric vehicles during their stay.

This move redefines convenience for EV owners, allowing them to recharge their vehicles while they relax, rejuvenate, and rejoice at the hotel. With sustainability and customer comfort at its core, Merlis Hotel now emerges as a frontrunner in catering to the evolving needs of eco-conscious travelers.

Commenting on the installation, Mr. Siva Subramaniam, MD, RapidEVchargE said, ” We are delighted to partner with Merlis Hotel to enable greener journeys for travelers in Coimbatore. Installing EV chargers in hospitality spaces is not just an amenity anymore; it is the future of sustainable travel”.

The installation is expected to set a trend in the hospitality industry, where hotels across the country are increasingly adopting EV charging infrastructure as a showstopper amenity to attract and retain modern travelers.