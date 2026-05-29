Sardinia, Italy, is the beach destination for people who find traditional holidays boring, a May 2026 report finds. A new study by the small-ship cruise company , a May 2026 report finds. A new study by the small-ship cruise company Sail Croatia reveals the top 10 coastal spots offering more than just a lazy vacation.

Sardinia offers vacationers 500+ beaches to choose from , plus hundreds of day trips and historical sites beyond the shoreline.

, plus hundreds of day trips and historical sites beyond the shoreline. With nearly 700 adventure activities like diving and paragliding, Cape Town, South Africa, is the best coastal destination for extreme sports.

Lisbon, Portugal, beats every beach city for day trips, with 1,800+ nearby excursions to castles, vineyards, and historic towns within an hour’s drive.

The research looked at 40+ beach destinations to find the best getaways for travelers who get bored on traditional holidays. Each spot was examined across different travel factors. This included a number of beaches, water activities, and day trips and excursions. The report also considered food and dining options, historical attractions, adventure and extreme sports, and nature and wildlife tours. Destinations finally received scores from 0 to 100, where higher numbers mean more things to do beyond sunbathing.

Here’s a look at the top 10 beach destinations for travelers who want variety:

Destination Beaches Day trips/excursions Adventure/extreme sports Final Score Sardinia 541 354 28 100.00 Cape Town 11 1401 685 93.97 Crete 255 1032 102 85.30 Cancún 35 1690 638 78.97 Phuket 47 942 65 75.99 Amalfi Coast 28 1108 14 73.01 Punta Cana 26 606 955 70.03 Lisbon 7 1872 115 67.05 Positano 21* 918 59* 64.07 Tulum 21 852 110 61.09

You can access the complete research findings here

Sardinia, Italy

Beaches: 541

541 Day trips/excursions: 354

354 Adventure/extreme sports: 28

28 Boredom-Proof Score: 100/100

Sardinia is the best beach destination for people who need more than sand and surf. The Italian resort has 500+ beaches, so travelers can explore different parts of the island every single day during their vacation. Beyond the shoreline, Sardinia offers 350+ day trips to stone towers, mountain villages, and archaeological sites dating back thousands of years. The island also has over 240 nature tours, meaning you can hike ancient ruins in the morning and watch flamingos in coastal wetlands by afternoon.

Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Town takes second place as another great pick for adventure seekers. While the city only has 11 beaches, it makes up for this with 685 extreme sports activities. Visitors here can cage dive with great white sharks, paraglide off Lion’s Head mountain, or kite-surf in Table Bay before lunch. The city also has 1,400+ day trips within reach, from wine regions to penguin colonies. And with over 850 nature tours, Cape Town also lets travelers see African animals without flying inland to safari parks.

Crete, Greece

Crete ranks third with 255 beaches scattered across Greece’s largest island. Travelers here can book over 1,000 excursions, including trips to the Palace of Knossos, Samaria Gorge hikes, and traditional mountain villages where locals still make olive oil by hand. The island has 65 historical sites open to visitors, most tied to Minoan civilization or Venetian occupation. Plus, the tour operators here also offer 420 wildlife tours for those who love exploring nature during vacation.

Cancún, México

Cancún comes fourth, offering nearly 1,700 day trips, the most excursions of any beach destination. Tourists here can visit Chichen Itza, swim in underground cenotes, or explore Tulum’s coastal ruins all within two hours of their resort. For those into extreme sports, there are also 600+ adventure activities, from zip-lining through jungles to swimming with whale sharks. With 920 nature tours, visitors here will also have the opportunity to see monkeys, crocodiles, and tropical birds.

Phuket, Thailand

Phuket rounds out the top five beach destinations that will never bore you. With over 780 water activities to pick from, travelers here can take boat tours to nearby islands or even kayak through limestone caves. There are also more than 940 day trips available to book, including the ones that take travelers to places like Phang Nga Bay’s floating village. Beyond that, Phuket also offers a variety of Thai cuisine, with around 70 restaurants serving local food across the island.

A tourism expert from Sail Croatia commented on the study:

“Let’s be honest: all-inclusive beach resorts get boring fast. You’re stuck in the same place, eating the same food for a week, and there’s nowhere else to go. For teenagers, it’s even worse because you’re just sitting there while your parents relax. But beach holidays don’t have to be like that. There are places like Cancún or Phuket that have beaches, but millions of other things too to entertain yourself. If your family always picks boring resorts, it might be smart to send them this and save your summer.”