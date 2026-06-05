RBI Holds Repo Rate at 5.25 Percent , Signals Cautious Neutral Stance Amid Elevated Inflation Risks and Moderating Growth Outlook

By Mr. Jitendra Tanwar, Managing Director & CEO, Namdev Finvest Limited

The Reserve Bank of India’s decision to maintain the repo rate at 5.25% reflects a balanced and prudent approach towards supporting economic growth while remaining vigilant about emerging inflationary pressures. By retaining its neutral policy stance, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has signaled a preference to closely monitor evolving domestic and global developments before taking further policy action. The RBI has revised its FY27 CPI inflation forecast upward to 5.1% and moderated its GDP growth projection to 6.6%, highlighting the challenges posed by geopolitical tensions, elevated crude oil prices, supply chain disruptions, rupee volatility, and weather-related uncertainties, including the risk of a sub-normal monsoon and El Niño conditions.

Despite these headwinds, India’s domestic demand remains resilient. For businesses operating in Tier 2, Tier 3, and rural markets, policy stability provides the confidence needed to plan investments, expand operations, and pursue growth opportunities in an uncertain economic environment.

MSMEs continue to navigate rising input costs, persistent inflationary pressures, seasonal business fluctuations, and working capital constraints, making predictable access to credit more critical than ever. The RBI’s data-driven and measured approach offers much-needed certainty to businesses focused on sustaining growth and building resilience. A stable interest rate environment also supports efficient funding and favorable hedging costs on our DFI borrowings, enabling us to pass on the benefits of competitively priced capital to the entrepreneurs and small businesses we serve.

At Namdev Finvest, we continue to witness strong credit demand across underserved and emerging markets. We remain committed to providing responsible, accessible, and sustainable financing solutions that empower entrepreneurs and small businesses to grow with confidence and contribute meaningfully to India’s economic development.