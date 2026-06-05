NYB.AI Featured at NVIDIA GTC Taiwan 2026 Opening Showcase for AI Drug Discovery Breakthrough

Mumbai , June 5 : NYB.AI, the artificial intelligence-driven drug discovery platform developed by Nanyang Biologics, has been featured in the opening showcase video of NVIDIA GTC Taiwan 2026, presented ahead of the keynote address by NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang.

The showcase, which highlights selected companies from the NVIDIA Inception ecosystem comprising more than 25,000 startups globally, positions NYB.AI among emerging innovators operating at the intersection of artificial intelligence, biology, and high-performance computing, with its inclusion reflecting growing global interest in agentic AI systems for life sciences, where advanced computational models are increasingly being applied to accelerate hypothesis generation, molecular screening, and early-stage research in drug discovery, underscoring NYB.AI’s positioning within the evolving landscape of AI-enabled scientific discovery.

Speaking on the development, Ravindran Govindan, Chairman of Fischer Medical Ventures Limited, stated:

“We will initially focus on the distribution of AI-enabled discovery tools and nutritional wellness products within India, targeting areas where active research and molecular innovation are underway. Fischer Medical Ventures Limited currently serves as the exclusive distributor for selected NYB ecosystem products in India, with a phased approach to expanding technology access in alignment with regulatory and strategic developments.”

He added:

“This initiative represents the early stages of introducing advanced computational biology capabilities into India’s pharmaceutical ecosystem. Our objective is to build a strong foundation by combining AI-driven insights with India’s scientific and botanical strengths, enabling long-term innovation in drug discovery and development.”

Strategic India Partnership: Exclusive Distribution Mandate

Fischer Medical Ventures Limited has been appointed as the exclusive distributor in India for selected nutritional and wellness products developed within the Nanyang Biologics ecosystem, with the initial phase of the collaboration focused on introducing scientifically developed nutritional formulations into the Indian market, subject to applicable regulatory approvals, and positioned within the broader wellness domain, including areas such as cardiovascular health support and liver health support, without making any medical or curative claims.

Expanding AI-Enabled Discovery Ecosystem in India

As part of a broader strategic initiative, FMV is evaluating pathways to introduce elements of Nanyang Biologics’ AI-powered molecular discovery platform to India’s pharmaceutical and life sciences sector, with the intent of supporting research institutions and pharmaceutical organizations engaged in early-stage drug discovery through AI-assisted molecular screening, accelerated hypothesis generation, and data-driven compound prioritization, within a phased and exploratory

deployment framework aligned with applicable regulatory requirements and industry collaboration standards.

Long-Term Vision: Integrated Innovation Platform

FMV and its collaborators envision a long-term strategy to integrate AI-enabled discovery technologies with downstream research and development ecosystems, with potential expansion into broader therapeutic research applications over time, subject to scientific validation, regulatory approvals, investment and infrastructure readiness, and strategic global partnerships. The initiative is also intended to support capability building in India through talent development, advancement of computational biology expertise, and the strengthening of research collaborations with academic and industry partners.