Red Bowl Brings Live Teppanyaki to Vijayawada

Vijayawada’s first–and–only Teppanyaki Live Grill experience at Red Bowl, a “Best Restaurant in Vijayawada” winner at the Food Connoisseurs Awards.

Apr 27: Vijayawada now offers a new reason to step out this summer. Fresh off being named “Best Restaurant in Vijayawada” at the 3rd South Edition of the Food Connoisseurs Awards, Red Bowl at Novotel Vijayawada Varun invites locals to experience its signature showstopper: the Teppanyaki Live Grill . One of the first authentic Teppanyaki counters in the city, offering a live , cook-to-order dining experience .

“We wanted to turn dinner into an occasion with an authentic Teppanyaki experience , cooked live at the counter, creating a true chef- and -guest interaction that is perfect for families and celebrations,” shares Manish Pathak, Hotel Manager, Novotel Vijayawada Varun.

A Menu Defined by Fire and Freshness

At the heart of the experience is the theatre of Teppanyaki , where flame, flavour and finesse come together on a sizzling grill . Guests get a front-row seat as chefs sear premium proteins, toss fresh vegetables and finish hibachi-style rice with precision and flair. Each dish is cooked live to order, allowing for a high level of customisation while retaining the authenticity of this classic Japanese cooking style. The result is an experience that feels as interactive as it is indulgent. It is perfect for those looking to elevate everyday dining into something more memorable.

Contemporary Space, Front-Row Energy