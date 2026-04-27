Rare bone growth compressing major vein successfully treated at Manipal Hospital Baner through complex multidisciplinary surgery

Pune, Apr 27: Orthopaedic surgeons at Manipal Hospitals, Baner, Pune, successfully treated a 45-year-old male. Patient was suffering from severe swelling and tightness in the right upper limb due to a rare compression of a major vein because of an abnormal bone growth. The condition, which initially presented as deep vein thrombosis (DVT). Later it was identified as a complex vascular compression requiring advanced surgical management.

The patient had been experiencing severe swelling in his right arm since September 2025 and initially received treatment in Solapur. However, as the pain and discomfort continued, he sought further care at Manipal Hospital, Baner. Initial Doppler studies revealed acute clot formation in major veins of right upper limb, while CT venography confirmed a complete blockage in these vessels. The clot was removed through mechanical thrombus aspiration, but since the symptoms persisted, further detailed investigations were carried out to identify the underlying cause.

While speaking about this case, Dr. Srikanth Madikattu, Consultant – Orthopaedic Surgeon and Joint Replacement Surgeon, Manipal Hospital, Baner, said

“Further investigation with CT Scan suggested an abnormal growth of extra bone on inner aspect of collar bone on right side pressing on major vessels supplying blood to the right upper limb, leading obstruction of venous flow and causing symptoms. Further he added, “Given the complexity of the case, a multidisciplinary team involving cardiothoracic and vascular surgeons was formed. We planned a surgical procedure to remove the compressing bone. Through a supraclavicular approach (above the collarbone), the subclavian vein was carefully exposed and protected. A double-level osteotomy of the clavicle was performed to access the lesion, following which the excess bone was shaved off. The clavicle was then repositioned and stabilized using a plate.”

After surgery, the patient was stable with slight clavicular and neck edema, which was controlled with the right drugs and DVT prevention. Nearly 90% of venous compression was relieved because of the treatment, which significantly improved symptoms. Within three to four days after the procedure, the patient was discharged in stable condition.

Treating the case was crucial, as a delay could have led to perforation of major veins due to the extra bone.

The procedure was led by a multidisciplinary team comprising Dr. Shrirang Ranade Consultant Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeon & Dr. Abhijit Joshi Consultant Interventional Cardiologist & team along with the supporting clinical and surgical teams.