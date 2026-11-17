GURUGRAM, INDIA, 17 November 2026: For businesses of every size, growth ultimately depends on finding customers who are ready to buy. Yet identifying the right prospects, understanding their buying intent and converting that intent into revenue remains one of the biggest challenges facing B2B sales organisations.

Addressing this challenge, Revvyne, an AI-powered and human-assured revenue partner, today announced its launch with a differentiated approach to B2B revenue generation, shifting the focus from generating more leads to identifying customers with a higher propensity to buy.

Founded by former Gartner enterprise leaders Bishnu Nepak, Rishi Dhawan and Anup Singh, Revvyne aims to change how businesses build their sales pipelines by combining proprietary AI-driven buying intelligence with specialised AI agents and experienced revenue professionals.

The growing challenge of B2B sales

The launch comes at a time when businesses are under increasing pressure to acquire customers efficiently, improve sales productivity and deliver predictable growth.

According to Salesforce’s Small and Medium Business Trends Report, 72% of SMB leaders identify acquiring new customers as a business challenge. Its 2026 State of Sales research further highlights the productivity gap: sales professionals spend approximately 60% of their working time on non-selling activities, including research, administration and manual data management.

Meanwhile, buying behaviour is changing. According to Gartner, 73% of B2B buyers actively avoid sellers who send irrelevant outreach. Salesforce’s research also highlights a significant shift towards AI-led selling, with nine in ten sales teams already using AI agents or expecting to adopt them within two years.

These trends point to a fundamental change in B2B sales: the competitive advantage is moving beyond the volume of leads generated towards the intelligence to identify, prioritise and engage the right buyers.

A differentiated approach: Predicting buying intent

At the heart of Revvyne is its proprietary Intent Fitment Score, Signall, which analyses 30 variables drawn from public and private data to assess a prospect’s business fit, buying signals and propensity to purchase.

Rather than relying on static databases or conventional lead-scoring methods, Revvyne uses multiple data signals to build a more contextual understanding of prospective customers, helping businesses identify who is more likely to buy and when to engage them.

Revvyne’s objective is to move beyond traditional lead generation and deliver qualified sales opportunities that can translate into measurable business growth.

A new category of AI-powered revenue partnerships

Revvyne enters a rapidly evolving global market in which a new generation of companies is advancing AI-led prospecting, sales automation and revenue intelligence.

Revvyne’s differentiation lies in combining a proprietary buying-intent scoring methodology with AI-powered execution and human-led sales qualification. Rather than offering businesses another standalone sales tool, the company aims to operate as an extended revenue partner, taking responsibility for turning market intelligence into qualified opportunities.

The model is particularly relevant for SMBs and mid-market businesses that need sophisticated sales development capabilities but may not have the resources to build and manage large in-house sales teams.

Speaking about the launch, Bishnu Nepak, Founder and CEO of Revvyne, said:

“At Revvyne, we are reimagining B2B sales around one fundamental question: who is most likely to buy, and when? Our proprietary 30-variable Intent Fitment Score combines public and private data points to identify buying propensity and help businesses focus on the right opportunities. By bringing together AI-driven insight, specialised agents and experienced sales professionals, we want to help businesses move from chasing leads to converting buying intent into revenue.”

The founding team brings extensive experience across enterprise sales, technology and go-to-market leadership. Bishnu Nepak’s career spans Microsoft, Gartner, Wheebox and ETS. Rishi Dhawan has held senior sales leadership roles at Gartner India and South East Asia and served as SVP at Tech Mahindra. Anup Singh brings enterprise sales and go-to-market experience across Gartner, Tata Group, Vodafone and HCLTech.

Building for global markets

Revvyne serves B2B businesses across international markets, with a focus on improving customer acquisition efficiency, increasing sales productivity and generating higher-quality opportunities.

Its results-aligned commercial model is designed to demonstrate measurable outcomes before clients commit to longer-term engagements. The operating framework incorporates human review and safeguards for responsible, compliant customer engagement.

With its launch, Revvyne aims to establish a more intelligent model of revenue generation, one in which businesses spend less time chasing prospects and more time engaging customers with genuine buying potential.

ABOUT REVVYNE

Revvyne helps B2B businesses win more customers and build predictable revenue pipelines. Its proprietary 30-variable Intent Fitment Score, built using public and private data points, assesses buying propensity to identify and prioritise high-potential customers. Ten specialised AI agents, supported by experienced sales professionals, turn these insights into targeted engagement and qualified sales opportunities.

Revvyne moves beyond traditional lead generation to deliver what matters most: more meaningful sales opportunities, higher sales productivity and more predictable revenue growth.

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