Antalya, Nov 17: India and Sweden have launched the third phase of the Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT 3.0) at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, with a focus on accelerating industrial decarbonisation, attracting investment and expanding low-carbon technologies.

Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav announced the launch at an Industry Leaders’ Roundtable co-chaired with Helena Dyrssen, State Secretary at Sweden’s Ministry of Climate and Enterprise. Selwin Hart, Special Advisor and Assistant Secretary-General for UN Climate Action, was also present.

LeadIT 3.0 will run from 2027 to 2030. Its focus will shift towards scaling industrial projects, mobilising capital and delivering practical results, particularly in sectors such as steel, cement and transport.

Brazil Joins LeadIT as Membership Expands

The initiative has expanded to 20 countries and 33 companies, with Brazil joining as its newest country member. The development is expected to strengthen participation from the Global South and create more opportunities for cooperation among developing economies.

Yadav said international cooperation was increasingly important as geopolitical tensions, volatile energy markets and competing development priorities created challenges for industries seeking to reduce emissions.

He stressed that India’s priorities, including poverty reduction, energy access, job creation and infrastructure development, must progress alongside the transition to a sustainable, low-carbon economy.

Three Priorities for the Next Phase

LeadIT 3.0 will concentrate on three major areas: developing and sharing technologies through industrial projects, mobilising finance and reducing investment risks, and strengthening capacity-building and policy support.

The initiative will support work on carbon markets and workforce transition while encouraging industries to move beyond feasibility studies towards pilot projects, demonstrations and wider implementation.

Steel, cement and transport will remain core sectors, although the platform will remain open to other industries and emerging technologies.

India Highlights Progress in Climate Action

During the roundtable, Yadav highlighted India’s climate achievements, including a 37.38% reduction in emissions intensity between 2005 and 2022 and the achievement of 50% non-fossil fuel-based installed electricity capacity five years ahead of its target.

He also noted that India’s additional forest carbon sink had reached approximately 2.44 billion tonnes of CO₂ equivalent.

The Minister recalled that the earlier phases of LeadIT had supported 11 pre-pilot projects in steel and cement under the India-Sweden Industry Transition Partnership. These projects covered hydrogen-based ironmaking, industrial electrification, carbon capture and utilisation, clinker substitution, industrial circularity and the use of artificial intelligence to reduce cement demand.

The initiative has also supported South Africa’s investment plan under the Climate Investment Funds and Ethiopia’s engagement on low-carbon cement.

Focus on Investment and Industrial Opportunities

The next phase of LeadIT aims to connect industrial projects with financing and encourage wider adoption of low-carbon technologies. This could help create opportunities for companies, investors and technology providers working in clean industrial production.

Yadav called on countries and businesses to join the initiative and turn industrial transition commitments into practical action. He also stressed that the transition should generate opportunities for workers, local communities and developing economies.

The launch at COP31, described by its Presidency as the ‘COP of Implementation’, reflects a push to move from climate commitments towards projects and measurable outcomes.

With Brazil joining and the initiative entering its third phase, India and Sweden are seeking to strengthen international cooperation and accelerate the shift towards cleaner, more competitive and sustainable industrial growth.