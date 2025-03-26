Risk vs. Reward: Which Deadly Professions Are Actually Worth It?

A recent study by Spartacus Law Firm analyzed and ranked occupations based on their risk vs. reward trade-off to determine whether certain professions are “worth the risk.” The analysis considered fatal work injury rates, total fatalities, job growth projections, annual openings, median wages, and education and training requirements. A final composite score was calculated, ranking occupations in descending order, with higher scores indicating better rewards relative to their risks.

Occupation Fatal work injury rate (per 100,000 full-time equivalent workers) Number of fatal work injuries Employment Percent Change, 2023-2033 Occupational Openings, 2023-2033 Annual Average (in thousands) Median Annual Wage 2023 Composite Score Aircraft pilots and flight engineers 31.3 62 5.00% 11.6 $219K 99.00 Structural iron and steel workers 19.8 9 4.10% 5.8 $62K 18.65 Logging workers 98.9 52 -7.40% 0.5 $52K 13.28 Roofers 51.8 113 5.80% 13.6 $50K 12.03 Miscellaneous agricultural workers 20.2 146 4.00% 3 $47K 10.53 Refuse and recyclable material collectors 41.4 41 2.30% 18 $45K 9.89 Grounds maintenance workers 20.5 226 3.80% 2 $43K 8.54 Helpers, construction trades 27.4 16 8.30% 3.4 $40K 7.06 Driver/sales workers and truck drivers 26.8 984 9.20% 58.1 $35K 4.11 Fishing and hunting workers 86.9 19 -0.70% 3.5 $28K 1.00

*See the full research here.

Aircraft pilots and flight engineers rank 1st with a score of 99, having the highest median annual wage at $219K. This occupation offers the most favorable risk-reward balance despite a moderate fatality rate of 31.3 per 100K workers. The profession benefits from projected 5% employment growth through 2033 and requires the highest educational qualification (bachelor’s degree) among the ranked occupations.

Structural iron and steel workers rank 2nd with a score of 18, featuring a relatively moderate fatality rate of 19.8 compared to other high-risk jobs. Their median annual wage of $62,760 is 71% lower than aircraft pilots, yet they face a 37% lower fatality rate. These workers experience similar employment growth (4.1%) to pilots but require significantly less education, needing only a high school diploma plus apprenticeship rather than a bachelor’s degree.

Logging workers follow in 3rd with a score of 13, while having the second-highest fatality rate at 98.9, as well as the third highest median annual wage at 52.4K. The profession faces significant challenges with a projected employment decline of 7.4% through 2033 and the lowest number of annual job openings at just 500 positions nationwide.

Roofers come in 4th with a score of 12. They experience the highest number of fatal work injuries (113) among the top five professions. The occupation shows moderate employment growth at 5.8% and offers substantial job opportunities with 13.6K annual openings. Notably, roofers face the third-highest fatality rate on the list at 51.8 while requiring no formal educational credential.

Miscellaneous agricultural workers rank 5th with a score of 10, experiencing a relatively moderate fatality rate of 20.2 but the second-highest total number of fatal injuries at 146. The profession’s employment is expected to grow at 4% through 2033, though annual job openings remain limited at 3,000. These workers earn a median wage of $47,090 despite facing significant occupational hazards.

Refuse and recyclable material collectors rank 6th with a score of 9, facing a fatality rate of 41.4, that’s 32% higher than aircraft pilots. The occupation offers substantial job opportunities with 18,000 annual openings, among the highest on the list. Despite requiring no formal credentials like roofers, refuse collectors face a 98% higher fatality rate than agricultural workers yet receive 3% less in median wages.

Ground maintenance workers rank 7th with a score of 8, experiencing 226 fatal work injuries, the highest total among all professions, despite a moderate fatality rate of 20.5. The field has limited job opportunities, with only 2,000 openings nationwide each year, even though employment is expected to grow by 3.8%. These workers earn an average salary of $43.3K, which is 5% lower than refuse collectors and 8% lower than agricultural workers, while having far fewer job openings than both.

Construction trades helpers rank 8th with a score of 7. The occupation benefits from the second-highest projected employment growth at 8.3% through 2033, exceeding refuse collectors by 261%. Despite this positive employment trend, their median wage of $40.2K is 7% lower than ground maintenance workers and 12% below refuse collectors.

Driver/sales workers and truck drivers rank 9th with a score of 4, experiencing by far the highest absolute number of fatal work injuries at 984—335% more than all eight higher-ranked occupations combined. The occupation leads in employment opportunities with 58.1K annual job openings and the highest projected growth rate at 9.2%. Despite the substantial risks and essential nature of the work, these workers earn a comparatively low median annual wage of $35.4K.

Fishing and hunting workers round out the top 10 with a score of 1, facing the highest fatality rate of all occupations at 86.9. The profession faces declining employment prospects with a projected 0.7% decrease through 2033. These workers receive the lowest compensation among high-risk occupations with a median annual wage of just $28.5K, creating the most unfavorable risk-reward profile on the list.

Chandon Alexander, the founding member and principal of Spartacus Law Firm, commented on the study: “The way risk is valued across industries reveals a fundamental imbalance where some of the most dangerous jobs offer little financial security. While industries like aviation benefit from strict regulations and union protections that improve both safety and wages, high risk sectors such as fishing and logging operate with weaker oversight and diminishing bargaining power. A more targeted regulatory approach prioritizing the most hazardous yet least compensated professions could be the most effective way to reduce preventable workplace deaths and injuries.”

Methodology: The study analyzed and ranked occupations based on their risk vs. reward trade-off to determine which professions are “worth the risk.” The study examined key factors such as workplace fatalities, job growth, earnings, and job availability to provide a comprehensive comparison of high-risk professions. All data was sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and included metrics such as the fatal work injury rate (per 100K full-time equivalent workers), total workplace fatalities, projected employment percent change (2023-2033), annual occupational openings, median annual wage, entry-level education requirements, related work experience, and on-the-job training needs. To rank each profession, the study calculated Risk and Reward Scores based on weighted indicators. The Risk Score factored in the likelihood of fatal workplace accidents and the total number of fatalities per profession. The Reward Score incorporated job growth projections, annual job openings, and median wages to reflect career stability and earning potential. The Final Composite Score was determined by subtracting the Risk Score from the Reward Score, with scores standardized on a 1 to 99 scale. Higher scores indicate professions that offer better rewards relative to their risks.