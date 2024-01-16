RITES wins ‘Silver’ ICAI Award for excellence in Financial Reporting

Gurugram, January 16, 2024: RITES Limited, a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise, has been awarded the ‘Silver Shield’ under the ‘Infrastructure and Construction Sector’ category at the ICAI Awards for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the financial year 2022-23.

Also, RITES’ subsidiary REMC Ltd, which is in business of power generation and management, has been awarded ‘Plaque’ under the ‘Service Sector’ (other than Financial Services Sector) category.

Hon’ble Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Mr. Vishnu Deo Sai and other dignitaries present the ICAI Award(s) to RITES’ Director (Finance) and Chief Financial Officer Mr. KG Agarwal at a ceremony in Raipur

RITES’ Director (Finance) and Chief Financial Officer Mr. KG Agarwal received the award from Hon’ble Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Mr. Vishnu Deo Sai, Chhattisgarh Cabinet Minister Mr. Brij Mohan Agrawal, ICAI President CA Aniket Sunil Talti, ICAI Vice President CA Ranjeet Kumar Agrawal, ICAI Research Committee Chairman & Vice Chairman and ICAI Council Member, at a ceremony in Raipur on January 13, 2024.

The coveted award recognises accounting practices, policies adopted by RITES and its subsidiaries for the preparation & presentation and disclosure of financial statement(s) amongst other information contained in the Annual Report. It also highlights its highest degree of compliance with accounting standards, statutory guidelines, and regulation, etc.