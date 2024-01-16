Digitaloft appoints Amy Irvine as Digital PR Director

Organic performance agency Digitaloft has announced that Amy Irvine will be joining their senior leadership team as Digital PR Director.

Amy will join James Brockbank (Managing Director) and Nina Edwards (Commercial Director) in leading the agency as they continue their work across SEO, Digital PR and Content in both the UK and international markets.

“Amy has been pivotal in contributing to the growth of the agency over the past few years,” says MD James “We’re incredibly proud of how far she has come and can’t wait to see what she does next in this new role.”

This move follows Amy’s win at The Drum Awards in December 2023, where she was awarded PR Leader of the Year.

“Since rejoining Digitaloft in 2020 I’ve progressed from leading on the agency’s biggest budget clients to now overseeing the whole Digital PR offering at the agency.” Says Irvine “We’ve grown the Digital PR team to over 45 talented individuals and we’re showing no signs of slowing down. We’re also bringing our Digital PR Summit in person to Manchester for the first time in April and it’s a really exciting time to be working at the agency.”

Digitaloft has offices in the Lake District, as well as Manchester and London.