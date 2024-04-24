24th Apr 2024: Boldfit, a leading brand specializing in premium fitness apparel, supplements, and equipment, proudly announces its exclusive partnership with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as the official fitness equipment partner for the upcoming season.

This partnership brings together two brands that are committed to excellence in fitness and performance. As the official fitness equipment partner, Boldfit will provide RCB players and fans alike, state-of-the-art fitness equipment designed to enhance their training regimen and optimize performance on and off the field.

“We are thrilled to partner with Royal Challengers Bengaluru as their official fitness equipment partner,” said Pallav Bihani, CEO of Boldfit. “Based in Bengaluru, we at Boldfit are devout RCB fans, and it only made sense to partner with the team we’ve followed and admired since day one. We are excited to launch our exclusive RCB range, that we believe fans across the country will enjoy flaunting.”

Boldfit’s comprehensive range of fitness equipment includes high-quality resistance bands, yoga mats, bottles & shakers, and more, designed to help athletes improve strength, agility, and recovery.

The collaboration between Boldfit and RCB signals both organizations’ commitment to fostering a culture of fitness and performance excellence. Through this partnership, Boldfit aims to inspire athletes of all levels to pursue their fitness goals and unleash their full potential.