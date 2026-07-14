Rungta Tea Brings Business Coach CA Rahul Malodia to Train 250 Trade Partners on Profitability

New Delhi, July 14: Rungta Tea Private Limited recently hosted a virtual training session, bringing together 250 stakeholders from across its distributor network, retail partners, and internal team for a three-hour capability-building programme led by CA Rahul Malodia, a business coach and chartered accountant known for his work with small and mid-sized enterprises. The session, titled Business Mein Profit Kaise Badhaayein, focused on practical approaches to improving profitability and building more structured, less owner-dependent business operations.

Rahul Malodia is widely recognised for his Vyapari to CEO framework, a transformation model that trains business owners to move from hands-on, transaction-by-transaction management toward a more strategic leadership approach. The framework addresses four core areas of business operation, including building independent teams that do not require constant owner supervision, strengthening cash flow and financial discipline, structuring sales and marketing processes rather than relying on individual relationships, and shifting the underlying mindset from daily firefighting to long-term planning.

For Rungta Tea, the session forms part of a broader effort to invest in the commercial capability of the network that carries its brand to market. Many of the company’s distributor and retail partners operate as small, family-run businesses themselves, and the training was designed to give them practical tools to manage their operations more efficiently, independent of the specific product categories they deal in. Internal stakeholders from Rungta Tea also took part, reflecting the company’s view that the principles of structured growth apply equally within its own organisation.

“Our distributors and retailers are not just business partners, they are family-run enterprises navigating the same challenges we once did. Bringing in a coach of CA Rahul Malodia’s calibre was a deliberate decision. If a session can give even a handful of our partners the tools to run their businesses with more structure and less daily firefighting, the impact will far outlast the four hours we spent together.”— Girjesh Rungta, Founder and Managing Director, Rungta Tea

The session included four hours of live training, access to future live sessions, lifetime access to a community of participants, more than three business e-books, and a live question and answer segment, giving attendees both immediate learning and continued access to resources beyond the day of the session.

Rungta Tea has built its multi-state presence across North and East India over 25 years on a distribution model rooted in long-term trade relationships. The decision to sponsor a dedicated training session for its partner network reflects the same underlying philosophy that has shaped its expansion to date, that the strength of the brand is tied directly to the strength and capability of the people who represent it in the market.