The Wealth Company Mutual Fund Launches Mid Cap Fund to Capitalize on India’s Next Generation of potential Market Leaders

Mumbai, July 14: The Wealth Company Mutual Fund, part of Pantomath Group, today announced the launch of The Wealth Company Mid Cap Fund, an open-ended equity scheme predominantly investing in mid–cap stocks. The New Fund Offer (NFO) will open for subscription on July 15, 2026, and close on July 29, 2026.

The fund is designed to provide investors access to businesses that are already established yet continue to evolve, targeting companies with proven business models, strong competitive positioning and the potential to become tomorrow’s market leaders. The Wealth Company Mid Cap Fund seeks to invest a minimum of 65 percent of its portfolio in equity and equity related securities of mid cap companies, while retaining the flexibility to invest in other equity opportunities and money market instruments for portfolio diversification and liquidity. The scheme will be benchmarked against the Nifty Midcap 150 TRI.

The launch marks the 11th fund introduced by The Wealth Company Mutual Fund in just 11 months since commencing operations, underscoring the AMC’s rapid scale-up and its strategic focus on building a differentiated and future-ready investment platform.

The Wealth Company Mid Cap Fund seeks to build a diversified portfolio of high-quality mid–cap businesses through a disciplined, research-led investment process. The investment strategy focuses on identifying companies demonstrating sustainable competitive advantages, scalable business models, improving profitability, prudent capital allocation and strong execution capabilities.

The fund‘s portfolio construction is backed by The Wealth Company‘s proprietary investment frameworks C.H.A.N.G.E and EDGE which are designed to evaluate businesses across qualitative and quantitative parameters. A structured investment funnel enables the fund management team to identify companies with durable growth drivers and long-term wealth creation potential while maintaining investment discipline.