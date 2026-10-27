Safe Harbor Financial Signs Non-Binding Term Sheet to Combine with Opifex Media, Creating a Nasdaq-Listed Diversified Holding Company

Combined company would operate two distinct businesses under one parent: Opifex’s creator-economy platform and Safe Harbor’s established cannabis financial services business

Technology pioneer Greg Newman to serve as Chairman of the combined company

Transaction designed to support Safe Harbor’s plan to maintain its Nasdaq listing; Nasdaq has granted a second compliance period through April 19, 2027

DENVER, October 27, 2026 — SHF Holdings, Inc., d/b/a Safe Harbor (“Safe Harbor” ) (Nasdaq: SHFS), a fintech platform serving the banking, lending and financial services needs of the regulated cannabis and hemp industries, announced that it has signed a non-binding term sheet with Opifex Media Inc. (“Opifex”), a Beverly Hills, California-based media holding company focused on the creator economy, for a proposed business combination in which Opifex would become a wholly owned subsidiary of Safe Harbor (the “Proposed Transaction”). Following the closing, the combined company would remain listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) under a new name to be determined.

The Proposed Transaction is intended to create a public holding company with two distinct primary businesses, each pursuing its own growth strategy. Opifex would bring a portfolio of creator-economy businesses across publishing, music and video. Safe Harbor would continue to operate its cannabis-focused fintech platform and serve its clients and financial institution partners without interruption. For stockholders, the Proposed Transaction is designed to add a new growth platform, support Safe Harbor’s plan to main tain its Nasdaq listing, and create the opportunity for long-term value.

“Today’s announcement is an important step for Safe Harbor and our stockholders,” said Terry Mendez, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Safe Harbor. “This proposed combination is intended to bring a growth-oriented creator-economy platform into our public company and to meet Nasdaq listing standards at closing. Greg Newman brings decades of experience building and scaling technology companies to the combined company’s board, and we believe this combination creates a compelling path forward for our stockholders.”