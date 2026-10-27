TAFE NSW launches EPX Utility Management Program across 153-campus property portfolio

Sydney, Australia, October 27, 2026: TAFE NSW launches a new program with building performance company EPX, to better understand energy and water use across its 153-campus property portfolio, identifying opportunities to reduce waste, improve efficiency and support a more sustainable future.

The Active Utility Management Program combines sub-metering hardware, the cloud-based EPX platform, specialist engineering support and a dedicated training academy to help TAFE NSW facilities teams identify, prioritise and address utility inefficiencies.

Following training, TAFE NSW will self-manage the program across most campuses, using the EPX platform, reporting tools and utility management processes to identify, track and action opportunities. EPX will provide a fully managed service for TAFE NSW’s 20 priority campuses, with a dedicated engineering team working directly with facilities managers to investigate issues, implement Utility Efficiency Measures and track outcomes.

The program includes automated monitoring and reporting across electricity, water, gas and solar utilities through the EPX platform, helping facilities teams identify anomalies, wastage and operational issues. It also provides emissions tracking, compliance reporting, portfolio dashboards and automated alerts.

The engagement supports TAFE NSW’s focus on improving operational efficiency, sustainability and data-driven decision-making across its property portfolio, while creating a foundation for future efficiency and emissions reduction initiatives.

Andrew Latimore, TAFE NSW Facilities Management Director, said: “Creating more sustainable campuses is an important part of our commitment to reducing our environmental impact and supporting positive learning spaces for our students and staff.

“Working with EPX will help us better understand where we can reduce energy and water use, cut waste and lower emissions across our campuses.

“It’s a practical step towards achieving the goals in our Environmental Sustainability Action Plan and creating a more sustainable future for TAFE NSW and the communities we serve,” said Mr Latimore.

Ian Robinson, Executive GM Customer Experience at EPX, commented: “Active Utility Management is about turning utility data into practical action.

By combining technology, training and engineering expertise, we’re helping TAFE NSW build capability across its facilities team while providing targeted support at its highest consuming campuses.

This creates a scalable model that enables facilities teams to identify opportunities, implement improvements and measure outcomes consistently across a large and geographically diverse portfolio.”