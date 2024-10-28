Sakra World Hospital Hosts ‘Rise Above Stroke’ Walkathon, Launches Stroke Clinic to Combat the Crisis

Bengaluru, 28th October 2024: India witnessed a significant 51% increase in stroke cases, but positively 80% of strokes can be prevented through awareness and proactive measures. To raise awareness about stroke the Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru, took a significant step by organizing the “Stride to Save Lives Walkathon” under the theme “Rise Above Stroke” and announced the “launch of a dedicated Stroke Clinic”. This event was welcomed and addressed by the esteemed Mr. Yuichi Nagano, the Managing Director; Mr. Naoya Matsumi, the Deputy Managing Director; and Mr. Gurupradha Poonja PJ, Associate Vice President of Sales and Marketing of Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru.

Followed by a distinguished panel of medical experts, including Dr. Arjun Srivatsa, the Director & HOD – Institute of Neurosciences; Dr. Amit Kulkarni, the Senior Consultant & Lead – Neurology & Stroke; Dr. Chidambaramurthy Udaya Shankar, the Senior Consultant – Neurology; Dr. Roopa Seshadri, Senior Consultant – Neuro & Stroke Intervention, Endovascular Intervention/Surgery; Dr. N Chandrashekar, the Senior Consultant – Neurosurgery; Dr. Dilip Mohan, Senior Consultant – Neurosurgery; Dr. Alok Mohan Uppar, Consultant – Neurosurgery; and Dr. Shylesh M P, the Associate Consultant – Neurosurgery of Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru.

“Nearly all patients have early stroke symptoms, but they do not take it seriously because they go away in a matter of minutes. Due to a lack of knowledge about how manageable strokes are in their early stages. There are two types of stroke hemorrhagic stroke, when blood vessels start bleeding in your head and Ischemic strokes, which occur due to a blocked artery, account for 87% of all stroke cases and are the most common type both in India and worldwide,” said Dr. Arjun Srivatsa, the Director & HOD – Institute of Neurosciences.

Hence, this event focused on promoting awareness about stroke, which is caused due to blockage in the blood vessels that supply blood to the brain. And, timely intervention can prevent irreversible brain tissue damage.

“As a sedentary lifestyle can lead to declining blood and arterial health, so, lifestyle modifications and the importance of timely medical intervention, the “BE F.A.S.T.” method to help lower the risk of stroke. BE F.A.S.T. means sudden loss of balance (B), vision loss in one or both eyes (E), facial drooping on one or both sides (F), arm weakness where one arm drifts downward (A), and slurred speech or difficulty speaking (S). Since time (T) is critical, it’s vital to seek immediate medical assistance. Following these simple steps can be lifesaving, as timely treatment can help prevent permanent damage,” Dr. Amit Kulkarni, the Senior Consultant & Lead – Neurology & Stroke.

This event also highlighted the launch of Sakra’s Stroke clinic which will include cutting-edge technology like the Transcranial Doppler (TCD) machine, a Stroke Awareness Vehicle, and an Awareness Stall. The aim of the clinic lies in providing the right as well as fast and efficient treatment for stroke survivors and their families.

Mr. Yuichi Nagano, the Managing Director, shared, “Sakra tries to raise awareness about recognizing early signs and preventions for stroke”.

Mr. Naoya Matsumi, the Deputy Managing Director, said, “Stroke puts a huge burden on both personal and community levels, so raising awareness is key.”

Mr. Gurupradha Poonja PJ, Associate Vice President of Sales and Marketing, emphasized, “In stroke instances, time is critical. To improve stroke outcomes, a stroke unit is the most important intervention.”