PATRÓN Becomes The First Tequila Brand To Host Indian Celebrities at Its Iconic Distillery in Mexico

Mumbai, India, 28 October 2024: In a first-ever undertaking by a tequila brand, PATRÓN, one of the world’s most renowned super premium tequila makers, hosted prominent Indian celebrities like Ali Fazal, Neha Dhupia, and others at their historic Hacienda PATRÓN estate. The visit to the iconic facility in Jalisco, Mexico, included a complete tour of the traditional tequila making process behind PATRÓN’s signature super premium tequila. Guests had the opportunity to view the hand-selected blue Weber agave and sophisticated distillation techniques used by PATRÓN, tracing the journey of the spirit from plant to the final pour.

Speaking about the tour, Mr. Adtnu Tiwari, Category Lead, Premium White Spirits, Bacardi said, “We are delighted to have such esteemed guests visit the iconic Hacienda PATRÓN estate in Mexico and experience the authentic heritage and culture behind PATRÓN tequila. As the first tequila brand to host an activity of this nature, we aim to give them a deep dive into the history of PATRÓN tequila and the tequila tradition as a whole, that is the result of decades of craftsmanship. As a means of bringing this experience to tequila enthusiasts around the world, we’ve also released a brand film capturing this journey, to let them discover the care and artistry behind each bottle of PATRÓN – showcasing why we are the gold standard in tequila.”

This latest engagement by PATRÓN aligns with India’s surge in interest towards tequila in recent years. With young consumers exploring tequila in a variety of forms, and cocktails like the spicy and refreshing Picante gaining popularity, PATRÓN is helping consumers immerse themselves in the culture and tradition behind their new favorite spirit. The tour welcomed an esteemed group of guests, including Ali Fazal, Neha Dhupia, Naina Bhan, Meghna Kaur, Nandini Bhalla, Sameer Bawa, Jatin Kampani, Mohit Rai, Rahul Gangwani, and Suneet Verma, alongside brand team members Adtu Tiwari and Aprajita Vij, to the iconic Hacienda PATRÓN estate for an intimate look at the crafting of PATRÓN’s world-class super premium tequila.

The Hacienda PATRÓN estate serves as the home of the PATRÓN brand, located in the Mexican state of Jalisco, which is known for its production of high-quality tequila. By tradition, ​’hacienda’ refers to a large estate, that is managed by the ​’patrón.’ The estate’s location was carefully chosen for a variety of factors such as the mineral content of the soil, the acidity and taste of the water that is used to create the tequila, and its proximity to the region’s agave growers. The facility today has 14 tahonas or mills, the most in any distillery in the world. In 2017, the facility opened its La Casona guest house – inviting visitors to its 20 luxurious guest suites, an in-house restaurant, and the legendary Copper Bar.