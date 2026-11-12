Seed Oil Free Products Achieve Record Retail Sales Growth

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov 12 — The Seed Oil Free Alliance announces today that Seed Oil Free Certified partner CPG products have reached their highest-ever level of dollar sales growth compared to previous certification years, also exceeding comparable non-certified products and products with seed oils. Retail sales numbers provided by SPINS were for the 52-week period ending September 6, 2026 for consumer purchases in Natural and Multi-Outlet (MULO) US retail stores.

Other important independent industry certifications tracked by SPINS also showed strong product dollar sales growth, indicating that consumers value certifications. In addition to Seed Oil Free Certified, food certifications SPINS tracks with high sales growth performance during this period include Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Gluten-Free (GFCO), and Certified Glyphosate Free (Detox Project).

By total dollar sales, Seed Oil Free Certified products grew a remarkable 18.1% in the 52 weeks ending September 6, while comparable non-certified products in general only grew 1.2% in Natural and Multi-Outlet retailers. During the same period, products containing seed oils declined in sales by 3.8%.

SPINS data from the same period also indicate that consumer demand for seed oil-free products is driving significant growth across many categories, with all seed oil-free products collectively outperforming all products containing seed oil ingredients in total overall sales growth.

SPINS also indicates that the average number of Seed Oil Free Certified products (UPC count) carried per Natural channel retailer has grown nearly 20% in the past year, to 67 certified products per store. The average Multi-Outlet retailer now carries 29 certified UPCs, up by 26% since last year.

Meanwhile, the average price of products certified by the Seed Oil Free Alliance decreased by 3.4% (Natural) and dropped by 2.2% (MULO) in the 52 weeks ending September 6, 2026.

Jonathan Rubin, CEO of Seed Oil Free Alliance, stated: “The rise in certified products shows that retailers are heeding recent, dramatic shifts in consumer sentiment about seed oils. We are pleased to note that Seed Oil Free Certified products today are both more accessible and more affordable to all consumers than ever before.”