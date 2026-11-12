Skience Launches New Website and Brand Identity

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov 12 — Major League Table Tennis (MLTT), the first professional table tennis league in the United States, today announced a new league-wide sponsorship with Golden by Corgi, naming the sports-focused insurance brand its Official Insurance Partner.

Golden by Corgi specializes in insurance solutions for sports and entertainment organizations, working with leagues, teams and event operators to address the industry’s unique operational needs. The company has also established relationships with other professional and developmental sports organizations, including the Pro Padel League and United Premier Soccer League.

The partnership comes during a period of significant growth for MLTT. The league recently announced plans to expand from 10 to 12 teams for the 2027-28 season, following continued growth in its audience and media distribution.

“As MLTT continues to grow, we’re building relationships with brands that see the opportunity in professional table tennis,” said Flint Lane, Founder and CEO of Major League Table Tennis. “Golden’s commitment to our league and its teams is another important step as we expand our national presence and bring the sport to more fans.”

“We’re proud to partner with Major League Table Tennis as the league builds momentum across the United States,” said Mike T. Brown, Founding Partner at Golden. “MLTT is creating an exciting platform for its teams, players and fans, and we see a strong fit between its growth ambitions and our commitment to supporting sports organizations.”