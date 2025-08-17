Seize the Day: Last Chance to Qualify for Algoquant Fintech’s Bonus and Stock Split

Delhi, 17th August, 2025 :

Algoquant Fintech Stock Split & Bonus Issue Algoquant Fintech, engaged in trading financial instruments, will undergo two major corporate actions on Monday, August 18, 2025. The company has announced a stock split along with a bonus share issue. The record date for both actions is August 18, 2025, meaning investors must purchase Algoquant Fintech shares on or before Thursday, August 14, 2025, to be eligible.

Deadline Approaches for Investors

Investors targeting midcap corporate actions should act fast: today is the final opportunity to buy shares of Algoquant Fintech to be eligible for its upcoming bonus issue and stock split. The company has designated Monday, August 18, 2025, as the record date to determine qualifying shareholders. With India’s T+1 settlement cycle, purchases must be made today to ensure transactions settle before the cutoff.

Details of the Corporate Actions

According to the announcements, Algoquant Fintech will distribute bonus shares at an 8:1 ratio, granting 8 additional shares per share held. Simultaneously, a stock split will reduce the face value from Rs 2 to Re 1, effectively doubling the share count. This will enhance affordability for small investors and potentially boost market liquidity.

“We are thrilled to reward our shareholders with an 8:1 bonus issue and a stock split, reflecting our strong confidence in Algoquant Fintech’s future growth. This move not only enhances accessibility for a broader investor base but also underscores our commitment to creating long-term value.” – Dhruv Gupta, Co-founder, Algoquant Fintech

Market Implications and Investor Sentiment

These moves, which reward shareholders without additional investment and lower per-unit costs, are seen as a sign of management’s confidence in long-term growth. Market analysts will likely track Algoquant Fintech’s performance today to assess investor sentiment and trading activity ahead of these events. While the underlying valuation remains unchanged, these actions may drive short-term price shifts and attract a wider investor base. The combination of a high-ratio bonus and face value split is rare and could significantly influence the stock’s trading dynamics.