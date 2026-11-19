Mumbai, Nov 19: The BSE Sensex was trading higher on Thursday, rising 373.88 points, or 0.46%, to 82,405.69 at 12:15 PM IST.

The Sensex opened at 82,074.16 and touched an intraday high of 82,495.35 and a low of 81,698.63. Its previous closing level was 82,031.81.

The rise indicates positive buying interest in the market and reflects improving investor sentiment during the midday session.

Impact on the market

The upward movement in the Sensex may support overall market confidence and encourage buying interest in selected stocks. A sustained rise in the benchmark index could also benefit investors holding shares in major listed companies.

However, market direction will continue to depend on global market trends, domestic economic developments and buying or selling activity in key sectors. Investors are likely to watch whether the Sensex can maintain its gains during the remaining trading hours.

The index has a 52-week high of 86,159.02 and a 52-week low of 71,292.88.

Market Snapshot – 12:15 PM IST

Sensex: 82,405.69

Gain: 373.88 points (0.46%)

Previous close: 82,031.81

Opening: 82,074.16

Day’s high: 82,495.35

Day’s low: 81,698.63

The Sensex remained in positive territory at midday, although the final market trend will depend on trading activity in the second half of the session.