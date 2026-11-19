Mumbai, Nov 19: The Nifty 50 traded higher on Thursday, reaching 25,344 at 12:11 PM IST, marking a gain of 116.05 points or 0.46% over its previous close of 25,227.95.

The benchmark index opened at 25,186.80 and moved between an intraday low of 25,104.80 and a high of 25,373.65. The index remained close to its day’s high during the midday session, reflecting positive buying interest.

The Nifty 50’s 52-week high stands at 26,373.20, while its 52-week low is 22,179.90.

The market’s upward movement comes amid mixed global cues. Gains in select sectors, particularly automobiles and banking stocks, have supported the broader market, while weakness in IT shares has limited some of the upside.

At the 12:11 PM market snapshot, the Nifty 50 had advanced by approximately 116 points from the previous session’s closing level. Market participants will be watching whether the index can sustain its gains during the remaining trading hours.