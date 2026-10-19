Sensex Falls 876 Points, Nifty Slips Below 22,900 as Banking and IT Stocks Drag

Mumbai, Oct 19: Indian equity markets ended sharply lower on Monday as heavy selling in banking and information technology stocks dragged benchmark indices down, snapping their two-session winning streak. Weakness across heavyweight stocks and profit-booking in key sectors weighed on investor sentiment, while broader markets also closed in the red.

The BSE Sensex declined 876.37 points, or 1.17 per cent, to settle at 73,852.90. The NSE Nifty 50 fell 257.20 points, or 1.11 per cent, to close at 22,888.95, slipping below the crucial 23,000 mark.

Selling pressure extended beyond the benchmark indices, with the Nifty Midcap 100 falling 1.09 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 declining 1.01 per cent. The broad-based decline indicated that investor caution was not limited to large-cap stocks, as several segments of the market faced selling pressure.

Banking stocks emerged as a major drag on the market, with the Nifty Private Bank index recording the steepest sectoral decline. Information technology shares also witnessed significant selling, adding to the losses in the benchmark indices. Weakness in heavyweight counters, including Axis Bank, Infosys and Bajaj Finance, further pressured market performance.

Among Sensex constituents, State Bank of India and Adani Ports were among the top gainers, with both stocks rising more than 1 per cent. Larsen & Toubro, IndiGo and Maruti Suzuki also managed to close in positive territory, offering limited support amid the broader market weakness.

On the losing side, Axis Bank led the decline, followed by UltraTech Cement, Infosys, Bajaj Finance and Trent. The losses reflected profit-booking in several prominent stocks and a cautious approach among investors after the recent recovery in equities.

Nifty Technical Outlook Remains Weak

From a technical perspective, market analysts noted that the Nifty formed a long bearish candlestick, signalling renewed selling pressure after the recent upward movement. The index faced resistance near 23,186, corresponding to the 38.2 per cent Fibonacci retracement level measured from the August 3 high to the October 8 low.

The breach of the psychologically important 23,000 level has added to concerns over the near-term market outlook. Analysts have identified the 22,800–22,820 range as immediate support, near the index’s daily 20-day simple moving average. A sustained fall below the 22,650–22,700 zone could intensify selling pressure and expose the market to further downside.

On the upside, the 23,000–23,186 range is expected to act as a resistance zone. Traders have been advised to remain cautious, reassess positions accumulated during the recent recovery and monitor key support levels before taking fresh directional bets.

Market Outlook

The sharp decline on Monday highlights the fragile nature of the recent market recovery, with investors remaining sensitive to movements in heavyweight banking and IT stocks. The inability of the benchmark indices to sustain levels above 23,000 has reinforced the importance of near-term technical support.

Going forward, the market’s direction is likely to depend on buying interest in large-cap stocks, sectoral performance and broader investor sentiment. A recovery above immediate resistance could help stabilise the indices, while a sustained break below key support levels may prolong the current weakness.

For investors, the session underlines the importance of disciplined position management and selective stock exposure in a volatile market environment.