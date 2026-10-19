Berkley One Launches Expanded Product Portfolio in Washington

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Oct 19 — Berkley One (a Berkley Company), an insurance provider for modern, sophisticated individuals and families, today announced the expansion of its product portfolio in Washington State. The launch introduces non-admitted homeowners coverage alongside admitted Collectible Suite, Liability Suite, Recreational Marine, and Excess Flood coverages. Collector vehicle coverage through Berkley One Classics is already available in the state and admitted Auto Suite coverage is expected to launch in 2027, further enhancing Berkley One’s portfolio in Washington.

“We are excited about what this expansion means for Berkley One and our growing presence in the Pacific Northwest,” remarks Kathleen Tierney, President of Berkley One. “Washington is an important market for us and this launch brings more of the Berkley One experience to agents, individuals and families across the state. It is a meaningful step forward as we continue to grow our reach and serve more clients throughout the region.”

Today, Berkley One’s current footprint includes Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Berkley One Classics provides collector vehicle insurance in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

About Berkley One: Berkley One is a member of Berkley, one of the nation’s premier commercial property casualty insurance providers, whose insurance company members are rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company. Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation conducts business worldwide through approximately 60 businesses and reported $15.1 billion in gross premiums written in 2025.

Products and services are provided by one or more insurance company subsidiaries of W. R. Berkley Corporation. Not all products and services are available in every jurisdiction, and the precise coverage afforded by any insurer is subject to the actual terms and conditions of the policies as issued.