Sensex, Nifty Open Higher Amid US Tariff Developments & Modi’s US Visit

Stock Market LIVE Updates – February 14, 2025

Indian inventory markets opened on a high-quality note on Friday, as buyers reacted to US President Donald Trump’s tariff measures taking form, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s legitimate go-to to the United States.

Market Opening Snapshot:

BSE Sensex: Up 214.88 factors (0.28%) at 76,353.85

NSE Nifty50: Gained 63.75 points (0.28%) to trade at 23,0.5.15

Despite the early profits, marketplace sentiment remains cautious amid ongoing global change uncertainties and sectoral weak points, especially in Pharma and Healthcare. Investors are predicted to song further trends from Modi’s US go-to, in conjunction with financial records and foreign investor flows.

Disclaimer:

This article is for informational purposes only and no longer constitutes economic or investment recommendations. Investors have to conduct their own research or consult an expert economic advisor before making funding selections. Stock markets are challenged by dangers, volatility, and potential capital loss.