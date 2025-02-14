Allied Fusion BPO Joins Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) to Strengthen Business Community Ties

New York, NY, February 14, 2025 –Allied Fusion BPO is proud to announce its official membership with the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), marking a significant milestone in its commitment to fostering collaboration and innovation within the local business community.

On January 30, 2025, Yuko Tsushima, CEO of Allied Fusion BPO, joined 46 other new members at the MCCI Induction Ceremony held at Oakridge Pavilion. This event was particularly special as it coincided with MCCI’s 60th Founding Anniversary, celebrating six decades of empowering businesses and driving economic growth in the region.

“As we join MCCI, we are excited about the opportunities this membership brings—not only for Allied Fusion BPO but also for the broader business community,” said Yuko Tsushima, CEO. “We look forward to building meaningful partnerships, sharing knowledge, and contributing to initiatives that drive innovation and sustainable growth.”

Being part of MCCI reinforces Allied Fusion BPO’s dedication to excellence, collaboration, and industry leadership. The company is eager to engage with fellow members, support business initiatives, and contribute to the thriving economic landscape of Mandaue City and beyond.

This membership marks the beginning of a new chapter filled with stronger connections, greater possibilities, and shared success. Allied Fusion BPO is ready to make a lasting impact as an active member of MCCI.