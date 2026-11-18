Mumbai, Nov 18: Indian stock markets began Wednesday’s trading session on a cautious note, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opening in the red. After enjoying gains over the previous two trading sessions, investors appeared to take a step back and book profits amid weak global cues and a strengthening US dollar.

At the opening bell, the BSE Sensex slipped 0.19 per cent to 82,376.56, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 0.25 per cent to 25,323.15 at 9:15 am.

The subdued opening came as investors assessed global market developments and remained cautious about the broader economic outlook. The US Dollar Index continued to trade near a 19-month high, adding to concerns over currency movements and foreign investment flows into emerging markets.

Global market weakness also contributed to the cautious mood on Dalal Street. Selling pressure across several international markets, particularly in the technology sector, kept investors on the sidelines.

However, the domestic market’s recent performance remains encouraging. On Tuesday, November 17, the Sensex gained 427.40 points, or 0.52 per cent, to close at 82,532.19, while the Nifty advanced 96.30 points, or 0.38 per cent, to settle at 25,387.40.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their buying activity, purchasing Indian equities worth approximately ₹4,195 crore on Tuesday. Domestic institutional investors also turned net buyers, providing some support to the market.

Meanwhile, investors are likely to keep a close watch on global market trends, movements in the US dollar, crude oil prices and institutional investment flows for further direction.

The early decline appears to reflect a combination of profit-booking and global uncertainty rather than a complete reversal of the recent market recovery. Market participants will now be looking for signs of stability as the trading session progresses.