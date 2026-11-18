LOS ANGELES, November 18, 2026 – HeyGen, the world’s leading personal avatar company, today launched Avatar 6, its smartest and most powerful AI avatar model yet, designed to deliver the most realistic human movement possible in AI-generated video. The new audio-driven model interprets a user’s script and generates corresponding gestures, addressing repetitive motion that has been a persistent limitation of AI avatar technology.

Avatar 6 generates movement based on the context and delivery of speech, allowing gestures to mirror how a person would actually communicate. While many AI models prioritize minimal user input at the expense of personalized movement, HeyGen uses footage of each individual to understand how they naturally look, move and express themselves. Users can create an avatar with as little as 30 seconds of video, with the option to upload additional footage manually or from social media to create the most realistic, varied movements possible.

“People decide in seconds whether a video feels like a person talking to them, and when it doesn’t, they stop listening,” said Joshua Xu, Co-Founder and CEO of HeyGen. “For professionals whose businesses depend on trust, a video that feels ‘off’ can do more harm than good. We started HeyGen because we believed people should be able to share their ideas and expertise without having to constantly get in front of a camera. Avatar 6 helps them create high-quality content that genuinely reflects who they are.”

A key component of HeyGen’s success is its ability to create products that are true to each user’s identity. As AI makes it easier to create realistic representations of people, HeyGen has made consent and control central to how its technology is built. With Avatar 6, third-party platforms can generate photo-based and virtual avatars, while realistic videos of real people remain within HeyGen’s platform, where explicit consent is required.

The launch expands HeyGen’s work to make high-quality video creation available to people and businesses that increasingly rely on content creation for their digital presence. A recent HeyGen survey of more than 1,000 small business owners in its global user base found that 71.6% had recorded a video for their business and ultimately decided not to post it. Avatar 6 addresses limitations in the realism of AI-generated video, helping users produce more natural content without having to film every single video themselves.

In Turing-style testing comparing recorded footage with AI-generated avatar video, 84% of participants perceived the avatar as equally realistic as the person it represents. Avatar 6 has also been ranked #1 in New Measure’s Avatar Arena, a blind, head-to-head test in which voters preferred HeyGen’s avatar model over competitors.

Feature Highlights:

Context-Aware Movement: An audio-driven model that interprets context from user’s content and generates adaptive gestures and expressions that correspond to the tone of what’s being said and match the individual’s true delivery.

Upload from Existing Content: Users can connect their personal YouTube, Instagram or TikTok accounts to create avatars from existing footage.

Improved Motion and Realism: A 10x increase in the model’s runtime context window, from approximately 3 to 30 seconds, enables more realistic, varied movements based on each user’s actual footage, with improved lip synchronization and native 2K video output.

Automatic Upgrade: Existing Personal Avatars will upgrade to Avatar 6 without requiring users to record new footage.

Platform and API Availability: Available through HeyGen and its API, with support for select third-party platforms.

Identity Verification and Consent: HeyGen requires live identity verification and explicit consent to create realistic avatars of real people, ensuring users maintain control over their identity.

“Modeling human realism remains one of the hardest challenges in AI video,” said Rong Yan, CTO of HeyGen. “With Avatar 6, we’ve made significant progress in how accurately we can model human looks and movement. It also is able to capture the complexity of human expression while giving people greater control over how it’s represented on screen. In our internal Turing testing, 84% of participants rated the AI avatar as equally realistic as the actual person. Testing also revealed that the new model outperforms competing video and avatar models in the market.”

Today’s announcement follows the recent launches of HeyGen Video, the company’s first general-purpose video model, and HeyGen Voice, its in-house voice model, which debuted at #1 on Artificial Analysis’ leaderboard. HeyGen Voice and HeyGen Voice Turbo have also ranked among the top models on Artificial Analysis’ Controlled Voice arena. The three releases expand HeyGen’s proprietary technology across video, voice, and avatars for a full-stack offering across all angles of content creation.

Founded in 2020, HeyGen now reaches over 40 million users across 196 countries, with more than 118 million videos created and adoption across 85% of the Fortune 100. The company surpassed $200 million in ARR in June, doubling revenue in eight months.

Avatar 6 is available today November 17, 2026, through the HeyGen platform and API. For more information, visit heygen.com/models/heygen- avatar-6.

Read the Avatar 6 technical report here.