Sensex Rises 107 Points, Nifty Crosses 25,040 Amid Volatile Trade

Mumbai, Nov 9: Indian stock markets ended Monday’s trading session on a positive note, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closing higher despite volatility and intermittent profit-booking. Strong buying in public sector banks and pharmaceutical stocks supported market sentiment, helping investors overcome weakness in select heavyweight sectors.

The BSE Sensex gained 107.25 points, or 0.13 per cent, to settle at 81,106.65, while the NSE Nifty advanced 58.25 points, or 0.23 per cent, to close at 25,044.65.

Market sentiment remained mixed throughout the session as investors balanced sector-specific buying against pressure from information technology and metal stocks. Gains in selected heavyweight companies, particularly banking and consumer-facing stocks, helped the benchmark indices maintain their positive momentum.

Among the Nifty constituents, State Bank of India (SBI), Trent and Nestle India emerged as the leading gainers, providing significant support to the market. The broader market also witnessed buying interest, with the Nifty MidCap 100 rising 0.55 per cent and the Nifty SmallCap 100 gaining 0.10 per cent.

The banking sector remained a major driver of the day’s gains. The Nifty PSU Bank index surged more than 3 per cent as investors showed strong interest in state-owned lenders. The Nifty Bank index also closed higher, reflecting continued buying activity across banking stocks.

Pharmaceutical and healthcare shares also contributed to the positive market performance. The Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare indices ended in positive territory, supported by gains across healthcare-related companies. In contrast, information technology stocks faced selling pressure, making the Nifty IT index the weakest-performing sector and limiting the overall market advance.

From a technical perspective, market experts identified the 25,150–25,200 range as an immediate resistance zone for the Nifty. A sustained move above this level could strengthen the prevailing bullish momentum and create room for further gains. On the downside, 24,800 remains an important support level, with a breach potentially triggering fresh selling pressure and short-term profit-booking.

Despite the positive close, analysts noted that the market continues to remain sensitive to global developments and institutional investment activity. Investors are closely tracking upcoming inflation data from India and the United States for indications of future interest-rate decisions.

Crude oil price movements, foreign institutional investor flows and developments in global financial markets are also expected to influence trading sentiment in the coming sessions.

With benchmark indices holding on to their recent gains, investors are likely to remain selective, focusing on sector-specific opportunities while keeping an eye on domestic economic indicators and international market trends.